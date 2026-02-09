Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a 100% bet match. Place your first wager (min odds of -500) up to $250. Win or lose, it will be matched with a bonus.

The Seahawks beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, so our attention turns to NBA and college basketball action. On Monday, you can place your initial wager on any of the 10 NBA games. Key matchups include the Bucks vs. Magic, Hawks vs. Timberwolves, Cavaliers vs. Nuggets, Thunder vs. Lakers and 76ers vs. Trail Blazers. The Thunder are seven-point favorites on the road against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for NBA Games

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% First Bet Match Up to $250 In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts, NBA Flips, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

After placing your initial wager with the welcome offer, be sure to play NBA Flips for a chance to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. Reveal all seven flips in a week for a shot at the prize pool.

It also adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are some of the options on Monday:

Cade Cunningham over 2.5 made three pointers and Jalen Duren over 9.5 rebounds (+425)

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle each over 24.5 points (+275)

Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell each over 29.5 points (+350)

Austin Reaves and Tyrese Maxey each over 2.5 three pointers (+250)

Joel Embiid over 9.5 rebounds and Deni Avdija over 5.5 assists (+475)

All new users in eligible states can follow our guide to score a bet match:

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. Fill in the necessary info to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a bet up to $250 with a 100% match.

Apply Bonus to College Basketball

Your bonus can be used for college basketball. There’s a doubleheader on ESPN, starting with NC State vs. No. 24 Louisville. Then, No. 1 Arizona will be taking on No. 11 Kansas. The odds for St. John’s Louisville and Kansas to all win have been boosted to +250.

If you are new to betting, Caesars has several guides that explain bonus bets, profit boosts and same-game parlays. It also has info on the rewards program. All of your wagers will go toward earning perks.

