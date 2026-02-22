Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Lakers-Celtics, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers have a massive opportunity to enhance the sports betting experience for NBA and college basketball action on Sunday. By signing up here with the Caesars promo code WTOP250BM, we can secure a 100% first bet match up to $250. Whether you are looking to bet on the Celtics vs. Lakers, Nuggets vs. Warriors game, or even college basketball action like Ohio State vs. Michigan State, this promotion locks in value for the week ahead.

Details for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

With the Lakers hosting the Celtics in a national broadcast, eligible bettors can claim a specific welcome bonus to get in on the action. Whether we are backing the home team or the visiting Celtics, the following table outlines the essential details for the current Caesars Sportsbook promotion:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Date Last Verified February 22, 2026 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Caesars Offer Overview

What I love about this promotion for new Caesars customers is the security it provides. Most sportsbook offers only reward you if your initial stake loses (a “second chance” bet). This deal is different—it guarantees a 100% first bet match up to $250, regardless of whether your wager on the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics wins or loses. This structure gives us defined value the moment we engage with the action at Crypto.com Arena this Sunday.

To maximize this strategy, you must place your first cash wager within 30 days of registration on an event with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the potential $250 bonus is paid out as a single bonus bet and cannot be chopped up into smaller increments. Once that first wager is finalized, the bonus bet hits your account shortly after and remains valid for 30 days. That means you can use it for future NBA matchups or even pivot to college hoops action like the Spartans taking on the Buckeyes.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today

Sunday’s slate features some marquee matchups that offer distinct betting angles. We can use the table below to compare the latest lines, highlighting the spread, moneyline, and total for the action.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers BOS -2.5 (-105) BOS -130 O/U 227.5 LAL +2.5 (-115) LAL +110 Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors DEN -4.5 (-110) DEN -182 O/U 231.5 GSW +4.5 (-110) GSW +152

For new users looking to maximize that $250 offer, the potential returns vary based on how much risk we want to take. A $250 wager on the day’s heaviest favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-182), would yield approximately $137.36 in profit if successful. On the other hand, if you’re feeling bold and back the biggest underdog, the Golden State Warriors (+152), you’re looking at a nice pay day of $380 in profit. For a standard spread play at -110, like the Nuggets -4.5, a winning $250 bet brings back $227.27.

The Boston Celtics appear to hold a statistical edge. Boston enters the contest with a Net Rate of 6.5 and a Total Rebound Percentage of 51.9%, surpassing the Lakers, who sit at a 0.5 Net Rate and 50.2% rebounding share. But, the Lakers finally have their “Big 3” of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic available together.

Similarly, the Denver Nuggets outpace the Warriors in efficiency with a 4.5 Net Rate compared to Golden State’s 1.4. The Warriors are still missing Stephen Curry to injury, which has a big impact on the odds.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New users can follow this step-by-step guide to register and apply promo code WTOP250BM before NBA and college basketball action on Sunday:

Register: Create an account here by entering standard personal information to verify identity and age. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure the promo code WTOP250BM is entered in the appropriate field to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. While the offer matches bets up to $250, you should deposit an amount that aligns with your intended first wager. Place Your First Bet: Place a real money wager on the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, or any other eligible market like college basketball. Note: You aren’t required to wager the full $250 maximum. However, the bonus bet issued will be equal to 100% of this initial stake. A $50 opening wager results in a $50 bonus bet, while a $250 wager maximizes the return with a $250 bonus bet.

Once the wager is placed, the 100% match is secured regardless of the final score, ensuring we start our Caesars experience with a win in our pocket.

