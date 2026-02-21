Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Duke-Michigan, CBB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball action is hitting a fever pitch today with a slate that feels more like the Final Four than a regular season Saturday, and new customers can get in on the excitement with a welcome offer tailored for these marquee matchups. By using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM here , bettors can unlock a 100% first bet match up to $250, effectively doubling the potential of their initial wager regardless of the outcome.

Whether you’re looking to back #1 Michigan in their clash with #3 Duke or have your eye on the Top-5 battle between Houston and Arizona, this promotion gives you the flexibility to fire on today’s games or save your ammunition for NBA action.

Guide for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

To access this 100% first bet match, new users need to plug in the specific promo code during registration. This offer is a great way to build your bankroll because it ensures that whether you’re backing a heavy favorite or taking a shot on a live underdog, your account is credited with a bonus bet equal to your stake—up to the maximum limit—win or lose.

Here are the specific details for the current promotion:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Date Last Verified February 21, 2026 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Offer Overview

This promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers, giving us a distinct advantage when attacking today’s loaded College Basketball slate. The core value here is the safety net: a 100% first bet match up to $250. This means you receive a bonus bet equal to your initial stake whether your qualifying wager cashes a ticket or not.

This “win or lose” mechanic is huge for us bettors; it allows us to engage with the unpredictable nature of NCAA basketball knowing that a bonus credit equal to our wager is secured simply by placing the bet.

There are a few ground rules to keep in mind to ensure you get that bonus. Your first cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up and requires odds of -500 or longer (so -400 or +150 works, but -600 does not). Importantly, the $250 bonus is paid out as one single bet and cannot be broken down into smaller crumbs. Once your first wager is locked in, the bonus bet is issued shortly after and remains valid for 30 days, giving you plenty of time to find the next smart play on the schedule.

Using the Caesars College Basketball Promo Today

With the Caesars promo code in hand, we can apply that first bet match to any of today’s heavyweight bouts. Below are the current lines for the day’s biggest games, featuring a massive clash between the nation’s top programs.

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total #1 Michigan @ #3 Duke MICH -153 | DUKE +128 MICH -2.5 150.5 #4 Arizona @ #2 Houston ARIZ +195 | HOU -240 HOU -5.5 141.5 #6 Iowa State @ #23 BYU ISU -164 | BYU +137 ISU -3.5 155.5

By maximizing the $250 welcome offer, we can look at a few different payout scenarios based on your risk appetite. If you put that $250 wager on the day’s heaviest favorite, the Houston Cougars (-240), a win yields a profit of $104.17. Conversely, if you’re feeling bold and back the biggest underdog, the Arizona Wildcats (+195), a victory returns a nice $487.50 in profit. For those of us playing a standard spread bet priced at -110, a winning $250 wager results in $227.27 in winnings.

Prime Matchup Breakdown

The highlight of the slate has to be #1 Michigan playing #3 Duke. The oddsmakers are respecting that dominance of Michigan, favoring the Wolverines by 2.5 points despite the hostile venue.

Elsewhere, #2 Houston defends a 13-0 home record of their own against Arizona. Houston’s defense is absolutely stifling, holding a high Adjusted Winning Percentage of 0.9. That defensive intensity explains why they are laying 5.5 points against a Wildcats team that is no slouch on the road (6-1). I’m keeping an eye on that total of 141.5; with Houston’s pace, points might be at a premium.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started is simple for bettors ready to back Michigan, Houston, or any other program on the slate. Follow these steps to download the app, create an account, and secure the first bet match.

Register: Begin the registration process here by entering standard personal information, including name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP250BM in the designated field. This step is required to unlock the welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Link a banking option and deposit the desired amount using one of the platform’s secure methods. While the maximum match is $250, you should deposit an amount that covers your intended initial wager. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the College Basketball tab (or NBA tab) and place a real money wager of up to $250. This first confirmed bet triggers the promotion.

Remember, while the offer caps at $250, you aren’t required to deposit or wager the full amount to participate. The promotion guarantees a bonus bet equal to 100% of the first wager, regardless of size. For example, a $50 initial bet results in a $50 bonus bet, while a $250 wager maximizes the value with a $250 bonus. This flexibility allows us to choose an entry point that fits our budget while still receiving a dollar-for-dollar match on that first action. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.