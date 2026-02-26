Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus Bet for NBA, NHL, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers have a fantastic opportunity to get in on the action with a little extra insurance. By signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM, we can secure a 100% first bet match up to $250. It’s the perfect way to build a bankroll for tonight’s NBA games, or even pivot to the college hardwood for the massive matchup between Michigan State and Purdue. Whether you’re eyeing the NBA slate or college hoops, this offer gives us a nice cushion to chase a win.

Details for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOp250BM

New bettors have a unique opportunity to enter the market with added confidence. Here is the breakdown of what you need to know to lock in this deal:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose In-App Bonuses Daily odds boosts Date Last Verified February 26, 2026

Offer Overview

New Caesars customers utilizing this promo code unlock a distinct advantage for tonight’s slate. The headline feature is a 100% first bet match up to $250, awarded whether your initial bet wins or loses. This structure ensures that even if your handicapping on the Heat vs. 76ers game doesn’t go exactly as planned, you still receive a bonus bet equal to your stake to use on future events.

To maximize this opportunity, we need to be smart about the requirements. The qualifying cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up and requires odds of -500 or longer to trigger the match. It is also important to note that the resulting bonus is issued as a single bet token that cannot be split into smaller denominations. This bonus bet will be credited to your account shortly after the first wager is made and must be used within 30 days before expiration.

Using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo for NBA on Thursday

With a solid schedule of games, we have multiple options for utilizing the Caesars welcome offer. Here is a look at the consensus lines for tonight’s NBA games:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Heat at 76ers PHI -1.5 PHI -131 / MIA +111 240.5 Rockets at Magic HOU -2.5 HOU -138 / ORL +117 215.5 Lakers at Suns LAL -5 LAL -206 / PHX +171 218.5 Timberwolves at Clippers MIN -5.5 MIN -204 / LAC +169 227.5

Note: Odds are sourced from consensus data and are accurate as of February 26, 2026. Odds are subject to change.

Applying the max $250 first bet match on these lines opens up some interesting payout scenarios. If you want to back the heaviest favorite on the board, the Los Angeles Lakers (-206), a successful bet would return a profit of approximately $121.36. On the flip side, if you’re feeling bold and put $250 on the heaviest underdog, the Phoenix Suns (+171), you’re looking at a $427.50 profit. For those of us sticking to a standard spread bet priced at -110, a winning $250 wager results in a nice $227.27 pay day.

How to Activate the Caesars Promo Code

By following the steps below, new users can ensure they lock in the 100% first bet match in time for the NBA and college basketball games on Thursday. Follow this guide to claim your offer:

Download and Register: Begin the registration process here . You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP250BM in the designated field. This specific code is required to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. While the promotion supports a match up to $250, you should deposit an amount that covers your intended first wager. Place Your First Bet: Place a real money wager on tonight’s Heat vs. 76ers game, the Michigan State vs. Purdue matchup, or any other qualifying market.

Important Note on Wagering: You are not required to deposit or wager the full $250 to participate. The promotion guarantees a bonus bet equal to 100% of your first wager, regardless of the amount (up to the $250 limit). Whether you choose to bet $20 or the maximum $250, the match will be credited to your account if that initial bet settles as a loss or a win. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.