Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, NBA Games

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can claim a first bet match up to $250 as the New York Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for a massive Eastern Conference showdown, or on any other NBA or college basketball game tonight.







By using the Caesars promo code WTOP250BM, new users can claim a 100% first bet match up to $250 to use on any game of their choosing tonight. This welcome offer allows users to place wagers on tonight’s matchup or apply the promotion to any other NBA game on the schedule for this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 Bonus

To help you get started here is a quick breakdown of the current Caesars offer:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New Caesars User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Whether you are backing the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court or supporting the visiting New York Knicks, this offer ensures that your first wager is matched up to $250, regardless of the game’s outcome.

Fans can activate this code prior to the 07:30 PM EST tip-off, or any other game tonight. The bonus funds can be utilized on this specific game or saved for future events on the NBA schedule.

Additionally, bettors should keep an eye out for the 30% NBA parlay profit boost, adding even more potential value to the night’s action.

Offer Overview

This Caesars promotion is designed exclusively for new Caesars customers, offering a seamless entry point into the NBA 2025 Regular Season. The offer grants a 100% first bet match up to $250, meaning users receive the bonus funds whether their initial wager wins or loses. This provides a strategic opportunity for bettors targeting the clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

To fully maximize this offer, there are a few specific requirements to note. The first cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up and must carry odds of -500 or longer to qualify. If the promotion is triggered, the up to $250 bonus is paid out as a single bet that cannot be split into smaller increments. This bonus credit is issued shortly after the wager is made and must be utilized within 30 days before expiration.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Preview

The latest odds favor the home team, though the visiting Knicks present a compelling case as underdogs. Below are the current lines available at Caesars Sportsbook:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Cleveland Cavaliers -170 -4 (-115) O 231.5 (-110) New York Knicks +143 +4 (-105) U 231.5 (-110)

Odds are provided by Caesars Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change.

From an analytical standpoint, we put a lot of stock in recent form and efficiency metrics. The Cavaliers have been surging, winning 12 of their last 15 games, with the James Harden and Donovan Mitchell pairing clicking and Evan Mobley back in the lineup. Despite Cleveland’s home-court advantage, New York boasts a superior Net Rate of 5.7 compared to Cleveland’s 4.4.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Ready to get in on the action for tonight Follow these simple steps to claim your 100% first bet match before the slate starts tonight:

Download and Install: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP250BM. Make a Deposit: Deposit the amount you intend to wager using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place Your Bet: Place your first real money wager on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup (or any other qualifying market).

Important Note on the Bonus:

While the maximum value of this offer is $250, you are not required to deposit or wager the full amount to participate. The promotion provides a bonus bet equal to 100% of whatever your first wager is. For example, if your initial bet is $50, you will receive a $50 bonus bet. To receive the maximum reward, a first wager of $250 is required.

Once your account is set up and your wager is placed, you can settle in for the 07:30 PM EST tip-off. Don’t forget to check the app for the 30% NBA parlay profit boost to squeeze even more value out of the night’s slate.