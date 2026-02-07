British skeleton team loses appeal to wear newly designed helmets at the Milan Cortina Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Britain’s powerhouse skeleton team has lost its appeal to wear a newly designed helmet at…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Britain’s powerhouse skeleton team has lost its appeal to wear a newly designed helmet at the Milan Cortina Olympics, a decision that upholds the International Bobsled and Skeleton federation’s ruling that they were not compliant with current safety standards.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its decision Saturday, two days after a hearing where the British team argued it had not broken rules.

CAS’ ruling, in part, said “the helmet departs from the standard shape and reflects a novel design specifically developed to enhance aerodynamic performance where the rear considerably protrudes. The Panel determined that the (British) did not sufficiently establish that the helmet complies with the current IBSF rules.”

Britain’s sliders will likely keep wearing the helmets they competed in all season. World Cup overall champion Matt Weston and teammate Marcus Wyatt combined to win all seven races on the circuit this winter, and Weston is the favorite to win the men’s singles gold in Cortina.

“Based on the strength of the case we put forward, naturally we are disappointed in today’s decision,” British skeleton performance director Natalie Dunman told reporters. “However, this does not affect our final preparations and nor has the discourse affected the athletes’ focus or optimism going into the games. Our athletes have been winning medals all season and throughout the Olympic cycle in their current helmets and we remain in a strong position to continue that trend.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.