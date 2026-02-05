BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Big Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate a second-chance bet for an NBA game or the Super Bowl. Create an account here to claim a welcome offer in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia.









New customers who use the BetRivers promo code will receive a second-chance bet. The amount varies based on your state. It’s up to $500 in Pennsylvania and Michigan, up to $25 in New Jersey and $100 in West Virginia. This sportsbook offer is in addition to several other options for casino games and poker.

Get in your first bet on any of the NBA games on Thursday. Find odds for the Wizards vs. Pistons, Nets vs. Magic, Jazz vs. Hawks, Bulls vs. Raptors, Hornets vs. Rockets, Spurs vs. Mavericks, Warriors vs. Suns and 76ers vs. Lakers.

Sign up here to use the best BetRivers promo code WTOP in your state. Begin with a second chance bet up to $500.

Use NBA PropPacks After the BetRivers Promo Code

Tear open one of the NBA PropPacks before the games to have a chance to win up to $10,000 in bonus credits. Prop Central makes it easy to bet on points from top players, like Cade Cunninggam, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama and Stephen Curry. There are weekly profit boosts for the NBA, as well as college basketball and the NHL.

Keep in mind that you can find other bonuses for casino games. There is even a $20,000 Blackjack Tournament leading up to the Super Bowl.

BetRivers Promo Code: Claiming the Second Chance Bet

New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV can take these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, birthdate, email address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a second chance bet.

A losing wager will release a bonus refund. You can place a bet of the same amount on a different game.

Special Offers for the Big Game

We are just a few days away from the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, with action taking place at Levi Stadium (home of the 49ers in Santa Clara, California).

Start placing same-game parlays on the Super Bowl to enter Big Game Squares. For example, a $25 same-game parlay will result in two squares, while a $100 same-game parlay will release four boosted squares. A regular square can result in a $20 bonus bet, and a boosted square could trigger a top prize of $60,000.

All your wagers on this app will go toward earning perks through iRush Rewards. This is one of our favorite loyalty schemes since it provides customers with a variety of options, such as betting credits, slot credits and dining at Rivers Casinos.

Sign up through the links above to use the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Apply a second chance bet to an NBA game or the Super Bowl and collect a bonus refund after a loss.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.