Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Upgraded Bonus for Thunder-Lakers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can claim either a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for any NBA game Monday night, including Thunder vs. Lakers by redeeming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This welcome offer was actually increased from $100 to $150 now, enticing users to sign up post Super Bowl with all eyes on the NBA and college basketball seasons until baseball starts.







To redeem the $150 bonus all you need to do is create a new account and place a $5 wager on the NBA, or any other sport and market. The outcome of this wager does not matter, enabling you to receive this bonus guaranteed.

A $1,000 first-bet safety net can instead by chosen by those who would prefer to make an aggressive bet. If that first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets back up to the amount of your initial state, $1,000 max.

Use this opportunity to sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, and dive into the massive, 10-game NBA betting slate Monday night.

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 for NBA Bonus

There are two offers on the table for new users of bet365, each with their own benefits.

Take advantage of a guaranteed bonus by signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This allows you to receive a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of that initial wager.

Those looking to go bold with their first bet on bet365 might instead choose the $1,000 safety net bet. All initial bets are backed up in bonus bets, essentially giving you two chance to hit it big as you start off your new account.

Between the two, the first option tends to be the most popular choice as a lot of users gravitate towards a guaranteed bonus.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Get started by following these steps below to in the welcome offer.

Create Your Account: Begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the sign-up flow, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This step is required to be entered for the promotion. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Navigate to the bet365 app to officially claim the offer within 30 days of registration.

NBA Betting Preview Monday via bet365

There is a massive, 10 game NBA betting slate to dive into tonight, and you can use bet365 to lock in bet boosts and a 50% SGP boost for the games. Below, we will list each game for tonight and the current spread:

Detroit Pistons (-3) vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls (-3.5) vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic (-10.5) 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat (-8), 7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (-6.5), 8 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-8.5), 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets (-1), 9 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors (-7), 10 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers (-4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.