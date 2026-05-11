NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3½ (213½) Detroit Oklahoma City 11½ (214½) at LA LAKERS MLB Monday…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|(213½)
|Detroit
|Oklahoma City
|11½
|(214½)
|at LA LAKERS
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-172
|LA Angels
|+144
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at BALTIMORE
|+138
|at TORONTO
|-125
|Tampa Bay
|+105
|Seattle
|-142
|at HOUSTON
|+119
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-189
|San Francisco
|+156
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-129
|Arizona
|+109
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-141
|at MINNESOTA
|+118
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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