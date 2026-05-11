Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (213½) Detroit
Oklahoma City 11½ (214½) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -172 LA Angels +144
N.Y Yankees -164 at BALTIMORE +138
at TORONTO -125 Tampa Bay +105
Seattle -142 at HOUSTON +119

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA DODGERS -189 San Francisco +156

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -129 Arizona +109

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -141 at MINNESOTA +118

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up