NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3½ (213½) Detroit Oklahoma City 11½ (214½) at LA LAKERS MLB Monday…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3½ (213½) Detroit Oklahoma City 11½ (214½) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -172 LA Angels +144 N.Y Yankees -164 at BALTIMORE +138 at TORONTO -125 Tampa Bay +105 Seattle -142 at HOUSTON +119

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -189 San Francisco +156

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -129 Arizona +109

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -141 at MINNESOTA +118

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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