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School bus attendant charged with sexual assault of 3 children

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

May 10, 2026, 4:08 PM

A substitute bus attendant in Maryland is accused of sexually assaulting three young students considered special needs.

The Washington County Department of Social Services contacted Hagerstown police last week alleging a fill-in school bus attendant had been inappropriately touching several students on the school bus.

A child crimes investigation began immediately with Washington County Public School officials. After reviewing video from May 5, police arrested 71-year-old Michael Sowers of Hagerstown.

In a statement, police said footage showed him sexually assaulting three students, two boys and a girl. All were considered special needs students and ranged in age from five to nine years old.

Sowers was arrested Friday and faces numerous sex offenses, including a rape charge.

Hagerstown police are now searching for additional victims.

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Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

llukert@wtop.com

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