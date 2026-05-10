School bus attendant charged with sexual assault of 3 children

A substitute bus attendant in Maryland is accused of sexually assaulting three young students considered special needs.
The Washington County Department of Social Services contacted Hagerstown police last week alleging a fill-in school bus attendant had been inappropriately touching several students on the school bus.
A child crimes investigation began immediately with Washington County Public School officials. After reviewing video from May 5, police arrested 71-year-old Michael Sowers of Hagerstown.
In a statement, police said footage showed him sexually assaulting three students, two boys and a girl. All were considered special needs students and ranged in age from five to nine years old.
Sowers was arrested Friday and faces numerous sex offenses, including a rape charge.
Hagerstown police are now searching for additional victims.
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