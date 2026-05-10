Panda Fest to make DC debut this summer

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. for the District's very first Panda Fest, which will be held in August.

A festival making its D.C. debut this summer will be highlighting the District’s special connection to none other than the pandas.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, Panda Fest will take over Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 4th and 7th streets with Asian food, culture and traditions at the forefront.

Festival organizers say there will be over 100 food vendors offering more than 200 street food selections. In addition to the dish varieties, the event will also feature cultural performances and activities.

Tickets go on sale online Monday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $10 and children under six receive free admission.

“D.C. already has a special connection to pandas, so bringing Panda Fest to the District and the DMV felt like a natural fit,” said BiuBiu Xu, founder of Panda Fest, in a news release.

“We’re excited to create an experience that brings people together through food, culture and community while celebrating the incredible diversity of Asian cultures in one of the most vibrant cities in the country.”

Panda Fest has been around since 2024 and has hosted 13 events in 11 cities so far. This is its first time in D.C. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare or public transportation.

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