Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Michigan State-Purdue, CBB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As #13 Michigan State prepares to challenge #8 Purdue in West Lafayette, prospective bettors can maximize the action by utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This exclusive welcome offer allows new users to place a simple $5 qualifying wager on this pivotal Big Ten showdown to automatically receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses. Register here to place your opening bet on Thursday and gain access to daily odds boosts.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball

The upcoming clash between #13 Michigan State and #8 Purdue is one of the most anticipated games of the Big Ten season, featuring two teams tied at 22-5 overall and 12-4 in conference play. With Purdue averaging a dominant 82.9 points per game and Michigan State holding opponents to just 66.2 points per game, the margins are razor-thin. This creates an ideal scenario for utilizing the bet365 bonus code, which unlocks significant value for new users looking to wager on the spread or total points.

Below is a quick overview of the current sign-up offer available for this matchup:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $150

By entering code WTOP365, bettors can turn a $5 qualifying wager on markets like the 142.5-point total or the -7.5 Purdue spread into $150 in bonus bets, adding extra excitement to this battle for Big Ten supremacy.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

New users utilizing the bet365 bonus code can secure $150 in bonus bets by placing a wager of just $5 on markets such as the Michigan State vs. Purdue matchup. This offer guarantees the bonus funds regardless of whether the initial wager wins or loses, provided the qualifying bet settles within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bettors must ensure their selection meets the minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer to activate the bonus; for example, a bet priced at -450 is eligible, whereas a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once accredited to the user’s account, these bonus bets remain valid for seven days before expiring.

Using the Bet365 Bonus Code for Michigan State vs. Purdue

This Big Ten matchup features two powerhouses with identical overall records and matching 12-4 conference records, placing them neck-and-neck in the conference standings. Purdue enters the contest with a strong 12-3 home record at Mackey Arena—a venue where Michigan State hasn’t won since 2014—while the Spartans have managed a 4-3 record on the road this season. With seeding implications on the line, this game serves as a marquee event for college basketball bettors.

Odds & Analysis

Purdue enters this contest as significant home favorites, boasting a high-powered offense that averages 82.9 points per game compared to the 78.4 points per game posted by Michigan State. While both teams have demonstrated defensive competence—allowing 69.3 and 66.2 points per game respectively—the oddsmakers lean heavily toward the home team covering a multi-possession spread.

Bet Type Michigan State Spartans Purdue Boilermakers Spread +7.5 (-106) -7.5 (-114) Moneyline +285 -362 Total Points Over 142.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110)

Odds as of February 26, 2026, from consensus odds.

Analysis of the seasonal statistics suggests a clash of efficiency centered around a “game within a game”: the battle of the point guards. Purdue’s offense is orchestrated by Braden Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, who has tallied 402 points and 236 assists this season. Michigan State counters with the nation’s assist leader, Jeremy Fears Jr., who leads his squad with 404 points and 249 assists.

While the records are identical, the market clearly values Purdue’s home-court advantage and offensive ceiling, setting the total at 142.5 points. Bettors should note that Purdue has successfully defended their home court in 12 of 15 attempts this season, making the -7.5 spread a reflection of their dominance in West Lafayette and MSU’s historic struggles at Mackey Arena.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

It’s the perfect time for new customers to utilize the bet365 platform. By following a few simple steps, bettors can secure their welcome offer and wager on this high-profile conference game.

Step-by-Step Sign-Up Guide

To claim this promotion, new users must enter the bonus code WTOP365 during the registration process. Follow these instructions to get started:

Create an Account: Click here to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted, input the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the College Basketball or NBA section—perhaps looking at the spread or total for the Purdue vs. Michigan State game—and place a wager of at least $5.

Once the qualifying bet is placed and settled, the offer is activated, allowing bettors to engage fully with the extensive markets available for the remainder of the basketball season.