Awkward Olympic wait for Ukraine’s Kyrylo Marsak as Russian Petr Gumennik leads nearby

MILAN (AP) — Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak wrapped up his Olympics with a disappointing men’s free skate Friday night, then had to endure waiting for his score while Russian athlete Petr Gumennik sat in the leader’s chair about 10 feet away from him.

It was an awkward scene given that their two nations have been engaged in a bitter four-year war.

The scene unfolded on the same day that Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych lost his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a disqualification stemming from his desire to wear a “helmet of memory” covered with portraits of more than 20 athletes and coaches from his nation that had been killed during its war with Russia.

The Russian team remains barred from competing at the Winter Games because of the invasion.

Gumennik and fellow figure skater Adeliia Petrosian, however, are among several athletes in multiple sports who are competing as neutral athletes. To have such status, they had to prove to the International Olympic Committee that they were not contracted to the military or state security agencies and had not actively supported their country in the war.

“I think there was too much negative information during the last couple of days,” Marsak, the only Ukrainian men’s figure skater, said following his performance, “with the disqualification of Vladyslav Heraskevych and the IOC situation. It feels like the IOC is completely against us Ukrainians. They want to cancel everything Ukrainian.

“I think it’s just manipulation and trying to pressure on us,” he added, “in my opinion of course.”

The kiss-and-cry has long been a figure skating staple, where skaters sit after they finish to hear their scores.

But new for the Milan Cortina Games is the hot seat, where the current leader sits and watches everyone perform until someone beats them.

And that is the spot where Gumennik was sitting after a solid performance that included five quad jumps gave him the early lead.

Marsak was immediately after him by virtue of their placements from the short program. When he finished his performance, Marsak headed to the kiss-and-cry area, never once glancing at Gumennik to his right.

Gumennik politely applauded as Marsak’s score was read, then the Ukrainian skater walked past him without a word or glance.

