Minnesota visits Phoenix after Miles’ 21-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (0-1) at Phoenix Mercury (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes…

Minnesota Lynx (0-1) at Phoenix Mercury (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Olivia Miles scored 21 points in the Lynx’s 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix finished 13-11 in Western Conference action and 15-7 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Minnesota went 34-10 overall and 20-4 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx shot 47.2% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Valeriane Ayayi: out (not injury related), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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