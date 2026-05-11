Truist Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71 Final Round Kristoffer Reitan (700), $3,600,000…

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71

Final Round

Kristoffer Reitan (700), $3,600,000 66-70-64-69—269 -15 Rickie Fowler (375), $1,760,000 74-63-69-65—271 -13 Nicolai Hojgaard (375), $1,760,000 66-70-67-68—271 -13 Alex Fitzpatrick (325), $960,000 67-68-64-73—272 -12 Tommy Fleetwood (267), $730,000 67-67-70-69—273 -11 Sungjae Im (267), $730,000 64-69-70-70—273 -11 J.J. Spaun (267), $730,000 69-70-65-69—273 -11 Ludvig Aberg (188), $600,000 69-69-70-66—274 -10 Harry Hall (188), $600,000 66-72-69-67—274 -10 Patrick Cantlay (133), $500,000 72-68-66-69—275 -9 Matthew McCarty (133), $500,000 63-74-68-70—275 -9 Cameron Young (133), $500,000 68-70-63-74—275 -9 Justin Thomas (110), $420,000 67-68-69-72—276 -8 Chris Gotterup (90), $360,000 72-71-65-69—277 -7 Min Woo Lee (90), $360,000 72-69-72-64—277 -7 Nick Taylor (90), $360,000 66-73-68-70—277 -7 Alex Smalley (68), $310,000 75-69-68-66—278 -6 Gary Woodland (68), $310,000 71-70-68-69—278 -6 Keegan Bradley (52), $242,100 69-69-74-67—279 -5 Kurt Kitayama (52), $242,100 72-67-66-74—279 -5 Rory McIlroy (52), $242,100 70-67-75-67—279 -5 Austin Smotherman (52), $242,100 73-69-71-66—279 -5 Sudarshan Yellamaraju (52), $242,100 71-69-69-70—279 -5 Pierceson Coody (38), $156,643 73-70-71-66—280 -4 Harris English (38), $156,643 68-69-73-70—280 -4 David Lipsky (38), $156,643 67-69-71-73—280 -4 Andrew Novak (38), $156,643 73-71-67-69—280 -4 J.T. Poston (38), $156,643 73-69-67-71—280 -4 Patrick Rodgers (38), $156,643 69-71-73-67—280 -4 Adam Scott (38), $156,643 76-69-66-69—280 -4 Corey Conners (27), $114,417 67-72-70-72—281 -3 Nicolas Echavarria (27), $114,417 73-67-70-71—281 -3 Tony Finau (27), $114,417 67-72-71-71—281 -3 Brian Harman (27), $114,417 74-69-69-69—281 -3 Viktor Hovland (27), $114,417 69-73-69-70—281 -3 Alex Noren (27), $114,417 71-72-68-70—281 -3 Akshay Bhatia (20), $82,188 68-70-74-70—282 -2 Sam Burns (20), $82,188 74-69-75-64—282 -2 Bud Cauley (20), $82,188 72-72-65-73—282 -2 Lucas Glover (20), $82,188 68-72-68-74—282 -2 Maverick McNealy (20), $82,188 75-69-71-67—282 -2 Taylor Pendrith (20), $82,188 71-71-70-70—282 -2 Andrew Putnam (20), $82,188 71-72-68-71—282 -2 Matt Wallace (20), $82,188 71-71-69-71—282 -2 Daniel Berger (16), $60,000 71-74-68-70—283 -1 Ryo Hisatsune (16), $60,000 73-70-68-72—283 -1 Justin Rose (16), $60,000 71-70-72-70—283 -1 Michael Kim (13), $50,000 69-72-72-71—284 E Denny McCarthy (13), $50,000 72-75-69-68—284 E Aldrich Potgieter (13), $50,000 74-73-69-68—284 E Webb Simpson (13), $50,000 75-70-70-69—284 E Chandler Blanchet (10), $45,188 73-69-70-73—285 +1 Jacob Bridgeman (10), $45,188 69-70-68-78—285 +1 Brian Campbell (10), $45,188 72-72-71-70—285 +1 Matt Fitzpatrick (10), $45,188 74-70-69-72—285 +1 Max Homa (10), $45,188 73-70-72-70—285 +1 Mackenzie Hughes (10), $45,188 71-75-73-66—285 +1 Jordan Spieth (10), $45,188 71-71-68-75—285 +1 Jhonattan Vegas (10), $45,188 68-76-69-72—285 +1 Ricky Castillo (8), $42,500 68-74-69-75—286 +2 Robert MacIntyre (8), $42,500 74-70-69-73—286 +2 Xander Schauffele (8), $42,500 69-73-72-72—286 +2 Ben Griffin (7), $41,250 69-73-75-70—287 +3 Sepp Straka (7), $41,250 66-73-73-75—287 +3 Ryan Gerard (7), $40,250 71-72-76-69—288 +4 Si Woo Kim (7), $40,250 70-73-71-74—288 +4 Ryan Fox (7), $39,500 73-76-69-72—290 +6 Jason Day (6), $39,000 75-69-72-75—291 +7 Sahith Theegala (6), $38,000 72-71-72-77—292 +8 Sam Stevens (6), $37,500 74-75-70-74—293 +9 Hideki Matsuyama (6), $37,000 72-75-72-76—295 +11 Tom Hoge (5), $36,000 70-73-76-78—297 +13

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