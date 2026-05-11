Truist Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71
Final Round
|Kristoffer Reitan (700), $3,600,000
|66-70-64-69—269
|-15
|Rickie Fowler (375), $1,760,000
|74-63-69-65—271
|-13
|Nicolai Hojgaard (375), $1,760,000
|66-70-67-68—271
|-13
|Alex Fitzpatrick (325), $960,000
|67-68-64-73—272
|-12
|Tommy Fleetwood (267), $730,000
|67-67-70-69—273
|-11
|Sungjae Im (267), $730,000
|64-69-70-70—273
|-11
|J.J. Spaun (267), $730,000
|69-70-65-69—273
|-11
|Ludvig Aberg (188), $600,000
|69-69-70-66—274
|-10
|Harry Hall (188), $600,000
|66-72-69-67—274
|-10
|Patrick Cantlay (133), $500,000
|72-68-66-69—275
|-9
|Matthew McCarty (133), $500,000
|63-74-68-70—275
|-9
|Cameron Young (133), $500,000
|68-70-63-74—275
|-9
|Justin Thomas (110), $420,000
|67-68-69-72—276
|-8
|Chris Gotterup (90), $360,000
|72-71-65-69—277
|-7
|Min Woo Lee (90), $360,000
|72-69-72-64—277
|-7
|Nick Taylor (90), $360,000
|66-73-68-70—277
|-7
|Alex Smalley (68), $310,000
|75-69-68-66—278
|-6
|Gary Woodland (68), $310,000
|71-70-68-69—278
|-6
|Keegan Bradley (52), $242,100
|69-69-74-67—279
|-5
|Kurt Kitayama (52), $242,100
|72-67-66-74—279
|-5
|Rory McIlroy (52), $242,100
|70-67-75-67—279
|-5
|Austin Smotherman (52), $242,100
|73-69-71-66—279
|-5
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju (52), $242,100
|71-69-69-70—279
|-5
|Pierceson Coody (38), $156,643
|73-70-71-66—280
|-4
|Harris English (38), $156,643
|68-69-73-70—280
|-4
|David Lipsky (38), $156,643
|67-69-71-73—280
|-4
|Andrew Novak (38), $156,643
|73-71-67-69—280
|-4
|J.T. Poston (38), $156,643
|73-69-67-71—280
|-4
|Patrick Rodgers (38), $156,643
|69-71-73-67—280
|-4
|Adam Scott (38), $156,643
|76-69-66-69—280
|-4
|Corey Conners (27), $114,417
|67-72-70-72—281
|-3
|Nicolas Echavarria (27), $114,417
|73-67-70-71—281
|-3
|Tony Finau (27), $114,417
|67-72-71-71—281
|-3
|Brian Harman (27), $114,417
|74-69-69-69—281
|-3
|Viktor Hovland (27), $114,417
|69-73-69-70—281
|-3
|Alex Noren (27), $114,417
|71-72-68-70—281
|-3
|Akshay Bhatia (20), $82,188
|68-70-74-70—282
|-2
|Sam Burns (20), $82,188
|74-69-75-64—282
|-2
|Bud Cauley (20), $82,188
|72-72-65-73—282
|-2
|Lucas Glover (20), $82,188
|68-72-68-74—282
|-2
|Maverick McNealy (20), $82,188
|75-69-71-67—282
|-2
|Taylor Pendrith (20), $82,188
|71-71-70-70—282
|-2
|Andrew Putnam (20), $82,188
|71-72-68-71—282
|-2
|Matt Wallace (20), $82,188
|71-71-69-71—282
|-2
|Daniel Berger (16), $60,000
|71-74-68-70—283
|-1
|Ryo Hisatsune (16), $60,000
|73-70-68-72—283
|-1
|Justin Rose (16), $60,000
|71-70-72-70—283
|-1
|Michael Kim (13), $50,000
|69-72-72-71—284
|E
|Denny McCarthy (13), $50,000
|72-75-69-68—284
|E
|Aldrich Potgieter (13), $50,000
|74-73-69-68—284
|E
|Webb Simpson (13), $50,000
|75-70-70-69—284
|E
|Chandler Blanchet (10), $45,188
|73-69-70-73—285
|+1
|Jacob Bridgeman (10), $45,188
|69-70-68-78—285
|+1
|Brian Campbell (10), $45,188
|72-72-71-70—285
|+1
|Matt Fitzpatrick (10), $45,188
|74-70-69-72—285
|+1
|Max Homa (10), $45,188
|73-70-72-70—285
|+1
|Mackenzie Hughes (10), $45,188
|71-75-73-66—285
|+1
|Jordan Spieth (10), $45,188
|71-71-68-75—285
|+1
|Jhonattan Vegas (10), $45,188
|68-76-69-72—285
|+1
|Ricky Castillo (8), $42,500
|68-74-69-75—286
|+2
|Robert MacIntyre (8), $42,500
|74-70-69-73—286
|+2
|Xander Schauffele (8), $42,500
|69-73-72-72—286
|+2
|Ben Griffin (7), $41,250
|69-73-75-70—287
|+3
|Sepp Straka (7), $41,250
|66-73-73-75—287
|+3
|Ryan Gerard (7), $40,250
|71-72-76-69—288
|+4
|Si Woo Kim (7), $40,250
|70-73-71-74—288
|+4
|Ryan Fox (7), $39,500
|73-76-69-72—290
|+6
|Jason Day (6), $39,000
|75-69-72-75—291
|+7
|Sahith Theegala (6), $38,000
|72-71-72-77—292
|+8
|Sam Stevens (6), $37,500
|74-75-70-74—293
|+9
|Hideki Matsuyama (6), $37,000
|72-75-72-76—295
|+11
|Tom Hoge (5), $36,000
|70-73-76-78—297
|+13
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