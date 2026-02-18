Atlanta takes on Philadelphia, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7…

Atlanta Hawks (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup with Philadelphia as losers of three in a row.

The 76ers have gone 19-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 115.9 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Hawks are 13-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks second in the NBA scoring 18.0 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.2.

The 76ers score 116.2 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 118.6 the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.1% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the 76ers 120-117 in their last meeting on Dec. 14. Dyson Daniels led the Hawks with 27 points, and Paul George led the 76ers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Quentin Grimes: day to day (illness).

Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

