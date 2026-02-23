Argentine clubs striking from March 5-8 after AFA chief Tapia faces court summons

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina clubs have agreed to strike from March 5-8 in protest against what they consider…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina clubs have agreed to strike from March 5-8 in protest against what they consider judicial persecution of Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia.

The strike announcement on Monday came after a judge summoned Tapia to testify on March 5 in a case where he is accused of misappropriating social security contributions.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the government’s Customs Revenue and Control Agency (ARCA).

The professional league’s executive committee resolved by unanimous decision to suspend all first division matches and other league games March 5-8 “in protest against the complaint filed by ARCA,” the AFA announced in a statement.

Last Friday, Judge Diego Amarante issued a travel ban against Tapia and summoned four other officials to appear for questioning in early March as part of an investigation into the non-payment of social security contributions totaling 19 billion pesos ($13 million) in 2024 and 2025.

The other officials summoned to testify in the same case were AFA treasurer Pablo Toviggino, general secretary Cristian Malaspina, general director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club president Víctor Blanco, who held a position at the organization during the period under investigation.

According to the tax authority’s complaint, the AFA allegedly failed to deposit the withheld amounts within 30 calendar days of the due date, which led to the issuance and notification of the corresponding debt notices by the tax collection agency. The AFA denied the debt and stated in a press release on Monday that “the voluntary payment of these tax obligations was made prior to their due date.”

Shortly before the announcement of the strike, Judge Amarante authorized Tapia to travel to Colombia and Brazil between Feb. 23-28 to attend official activities.

Tapia was invited by the Colombian Football Federation to participate in an official event in Barranquilla on Tuesday, and was scheduled to attend a CONMEBOL council meeting, of which he is the second vice president, on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.