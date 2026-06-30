DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Norway-Ivory Coast, Any World Cup Game

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New users can activate the DraftKings promo code to score a $200 bonus instantly. Use this link here to get started, and dive into the World Cup action today with a bonus in hand.







DraftKings Promo Code for Instant World Cup Bonus

Before we dive into handicapping today’s FIFA World Cup playoffs, let’s look at the key details of this welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 30th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

As bettors, we are always looking for a real chance to lock in guaranteed value, and this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers does exactly that. To trigger this bonus, just place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing heavy chalk like France or taking a stab at a draw, you’re walking away with a nice payday of $200 in bonus bets regardless of how your ticket grades out.

Your $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammunition to fire at multiple matches. Keep in mind, successful betting requires a bit of timing here—these bonus bets expire after seven days. That gives us up to a week to find the perfect spots and confidently place those exactas, parlays, or exotic bets we’ve been eyeing as the World Cup playoffs roll on.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s Round of 32 slate is exactly what we wait four years for: three high-stakes, win-or-go-home playoff matches. We’ve got heavily favored France trying to keep their flawless run alive, Mexico looking to dominate on their home soil, and a tightly contested battle between Ivory Coast and Norway. When every team is fighting for survival, the betting board opens up beautifully for our bonus bets.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Ivory Coast vs Norway +255 +240 +115 O/U 2.5 (O -115 / U -110) France vs Sweden -340 +475 +900 O/U 3.5 (O +115 / U -140) Mexico vs Ecuador +130 +190 +285 O/U 1.5 (O -170 / U +135)

Odds as of June 30, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Let’s break down exactly what we’re looking at on today’s board:

Ivory Coast vs Norway: Kicking off at 1:00 PM ET, this matchup features two squads that finished the group stage with identical 2-1-0 records. Norway brings a potent offense that found the back of the net eight times in group play, but we need to target their vulnerable defense, which leaked seven goals. On the flip side, Ivory Coast has played incredibly sound defensive soccer, conceding just two goals so far. I’m looking at how these contrasting styles will dictate the pace and impact the total.

Kicking off at 1:00 PM ET, this matchup features two squads that finished the group stage with identical 2-1-0 records. Norway brings a potent offense that found the back of the net eight times in group play, but we need to target their vulnerable defense, which leaked seven goals. On the flip side, Ivory Coast has played incredibly sound defensive soccer, conceding just two goals so far. I’m looking at how these contrasting styles will dictate the pace and impact the total. France vs Sweden: This one gets underway at 5:00 PM ET with France installed as heavy moneyline favorites after a flawless 3-0-0 group stage performance. The French attack has been an absolute wagon, netting 10 goals while allowing only two. Sweden (1-1-1) barely scraped into the playoffs with an even goal differential (seven goals for, seven against). They will need a historic defensive effort to disrupt France’s momentum.

This one gets underway at 5:00 PM ET with France installed as heavy moneyline favorites after a flawless 3-0-0 group stage performance. The French attack has been an absolute wagon, netting 10 goals while allowing only two. Sweden (1-1-1) barely scraped into the playoffs with an even goal differential (seven goals for, seven against). They will need a historic defensive effort to disrupt France’s momentum. Mexico vs Ecuador: Scheduled for 9:00 PM ET, Mexico will enjoy a massive home-country advantage. They enter the Round of 32 riding a perfect 3-0-0 form, completely shutting down their group-stage opponents with six goals scored and zero conceded. Ecuador (1-1-1) faces a steep uphill climb, having managed a meager two goals in their opening three matches. If you’re looking for a clean sheet prop or an under play, Mexico’s stifling defense is a great place to start your handicapping.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus ahead of today’s soccer action is incredibly simple. We don’t even need to type in a specific promo code during registration to lock in this welcome offer.

Let’s walk through the exact steps together so you can get your bets down: