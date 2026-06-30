BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Norway-Ivory Coast

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Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive a $1,500 bonus (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) to use on the World Cup today, including France and Norway matches. Use this link here to get started.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Matches on June 30

Here is a quick overview of the welcome promotions available for today’s Round of 32 fixtures:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 30th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for June 30 World Cup Matches

When you sign up ahead of the June 30 FIFA World Cup matches, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks one of two distinct welcome offers based on your location. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must claim a specific promotion: simply bet $10 on any matchup and get a $150 bonus if your qualifying wager wins. There is no alternative offer available in these states.

For new customers in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. If your initial wager loses, your stake is refunded in bonus bets up to $1,500. Both of these welcome promotions offer immense flexibility, as they can be applied to any of the day’s World Cup matches. Whether you are backing Ivory Coast in their showdown against Norway or placing a wager on the primetime clash between France and Sweden, you can utilize your chosen BetMGM bonus offer across the entire daily soccer schedule.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code for Tuesday Action

The 2026 FIFA World Cup shifts into high gear on June 30 as the knockout stage action continues. Today’s slate features a pair of high-stakes Round of 32 matchups where every moment matters, as a loss means instant elimination. Kicking things off, Ivory Coast faces Norway in an intriguing mid-day clash. Later in the afternoon, heavily favored France will look to advance when they take on Sweden in what promises to be a thrilling primetime showdown. With the BetMGM bonus code, you can dive into the action across both fixtures.

Here are the current betting odds for today’s World Cup slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Ivory Coast vs. Norway 1:00 PM +230 / +240 / +110 O/U 2.5 (-118 / -105) France vs. Sweden 5:00 PM -333 / +500 / +725 N/A

Odds as of June 30, 2026 from BetMGM.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Analysis

The day begins with a tightly contested Round of 32 battle between Ivory Coast and Norway. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have this matchup positioned as a highly competitive affair. Norway enters as the slight favorite at +110 on the 3-way moneyline, though Ivory Coast is right on their heels at +230 to secure a regulation victory. A draw at the end of normal time is priced at +240. The total goals market sits at 2.5, with the over slightly favored at -118, suggesting oddsmakers are leaning toward a match that sees plenty of offensive action. Jesus Valenzuela Saez will serve as the main referee for the opening match of the day.

France vs. Sweden Analysis

In the second match on the June 30 slate, France and Sweden will square off under the watch of referee Danny Makkelie. The betting markets paint a clear picture for this playoff phase encounter: France is heavily favored to advance. The French squad carries a commanding -333 moneyline price to win in regulation, reflecting their status as a global soccer powerhouse. Conversely, Sweden steps onto the pitch as a significant underdog at +725. For bettors looking at alternative outcomes, a regulation draw is priced at +500. With the pressure of the knockout stage looming, both nations will leave everything on the field as they vie for a coveted spot in the next round.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with a new account is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, your chosen welcome offer can be used on any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the slate. Whether you want to back Ivory Coast or Norway in the early game, or you prefer to target the primetime Round of 32 matchup between France and Sweden, your bonus is valid across the entire tournament schedule.

Follow these simple steps to claim your offer: