BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Norway-Ivory Coast

Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive a $1,500 bonus (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) to use on the World Cup today, including France and Norway matches. Use this link here to get started.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Matches on June 30
Here is a quick overview of the welcome promotions available for today’s Round of 32 fixtures:
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|June 30th, 2026
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for June 30 World Cup Matches
When you sign up ahead of the June 30 FIFA World Cup matches, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks one of two distinct welcome offers based on your location. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must claim a specific promotion: simply bet $10 on any matchup and get a $150 bonus if your qualifying wager wins. There is no alternative offer available in these states.
For new customers in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. If your initial wager loses, your stake is refunded in bonus bets up to $1,500. Both of these welcome promotions offer immense flexibility, as they can be applied to any of the day’s World Cup matches. Whether you are backing Ivory Coast in their showdown against Norway or placing a wager on the primetime clash between France and Sweden, you can utilize your chosen BetMGM bonus offer across the entire daily soccer schedule.
Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code for Tuesday Action
The 2026 FIFA World Cup shifts into high gear on June 30 as the knockout stage action continues. Today’s slate features a pair of high-stakes Round of 32 matchups where every moment matters, as a loss means instant elimination. Kicking things off, Ivory Coast faces Norway in an intriguing mid-day clash. Later in the afternoon, heavily favored France will look to advance when they take on Sweden in what promises to be a thrilling primetime showdown. With the BetMGM bonus code, you can dive into the action across both fixtures.
Here are the current betting odds for today’s World Cup slate:
|Match
|Kickoff (ET)
|Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away)
|Total Goals
|Ivory Coast vs. Norway
|1:00 PM
|+230 / +240 / +110
|O/U 2.5 (-118 / -105)
|France vs. Sweden
|5:00 PM
|-333 / +500 / +725
|N/A
Odds as of June 30, 2026 from BetMGM.
Ivory Coast vs. Norway Analysis
The day begins with a tightly contested Round of 32 battle between Ivory Coast and Norway. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have this matchup positioned as a highly competitive affair. Norway enters as the slight favorite at +110 on the 3-way moneyline, though Ivory Coast is right on their heels at +230 to secure a regulation victory. A draw at the end of normal time is priced at +240. The total goals market sits at 2.5, with the over slightly favored at -118, suggesting oddsmakers are leaning toward a match that sees plenty of offensive action. Jesus Valenzuela Saez will serve as the main referee for the opening match of the day.
France vs. Sweden Analysis
In the second match on the June 30 slate, France and Sweden will square off under the watch of referee Danny Makkelie. The betting markets paint a clear picture for this playoff phase encounter: France is heavily favored to advance. The French squad carries a commanding -333 moneyline price to win in regulation, reflecting their status as a global soccer powerhouse. Conversely, Sweden steps onto the pitch as a significant underdog at +725. For bettors looking at alternative outcomes, a regulation draw is priced at +500. With the pressure of the knockout stage looming, both nations will leave everything on the field as they vie for a coveted spot in the next round.
How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Getting started with a new account is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, your chosen welcome offer can be used on any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the slate. Whether you want to back Ivory Coast or Norway in the early game, or you prefer to target the primetime Round of 32 matchup between France and Sweden, your bonus is valid across the entire tournament schedule.
Follow these simple steps to claim your offer:
- Register a New Account: Download the BetMGM sportsbook app or navigate to their website to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and home address.
- Input the Bonus Code: While filling out your registration, be sure to enter the promo code that matches your specific location. Eligible users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter the bonus code TOP150. New customers in all other participating U.S. states should use the bonus code TOP1500.
- Fund Your Account: In order to activate the offer, you must deposit at least $10 into your newly created sportsbook account. BetMGM offers a variety of secure methods for funding, including major credit or debit cards, online banking, and PayPal.
- Place Your Wager: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on today’s World Cup knockout stage action.