Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Norway-Ivory Coast, World Cup Trades

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New users can use this link here to redeem the Novig promo code WTOP50 in time for Ivory Coast vs. Norway tonight, which comes with a $50 bonus.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for World Cup, Ivory Coast-Norway Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 30th, 2026

This Novig promo code presents a massive opportunity for first-time players looking to dive into the upcoming sports schedule. I love strategies that maximize early value, and this exclusive promotion is strictly available to completely new Novig users. It rewards us with $50 in Novig coins simply for making an initial, qualifying platform spend of just $5.

Once your new account is set up and your $5 spend is completed, you will immediately have $50 in Novig coins at your disposal to use on today’s showdown between Ivory Coast and Norway. Whether you want to back Norway or use your coins to explore other matchups across the league, this sign-up bonus gives you the ultimate flexibility to start making your daily predictions. (A quick tip: always verify your local start times before making predictions).

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Predictions

Looking at the World Cup soccer markets, there is an intriguing clash between Ivory Coast and Norway. Here is how the prices look for either team to advance:

Ivory Coast to Qualify: +146

+146 Norway to Qualify: -178

The day begins with a tightly contested Round of 32 battle between Ivory Coast and Norway. The oddsmakers have this matchup positioned as a highly competitive affair. Norway enters as the favorite at -178 on the moneyline, though Ivory Coast is right on their heels at +146 to secure a regulation victory. The total goals market sits at 2.5, with the over slightly favored at -118, suggesting oddsmakers are leaning toward a match that sees plenty of offensive action. Jesus Valenzuela Saez will serve as the main referee for the opening match of the day.

I always keep my eyes peeled for a live underdog. Trading on Ivory Coast to qualify at +146 offers a fantastic potential payout if you’re looking to stretch those bonus coins on a plus-money prediction!

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting your account ready for the upcoming World Cup matchup between Ivory Coast and Norway is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch: