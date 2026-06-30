DC reveals master plan for housing, parks around future Commanders stadium

The long-term development framework outlines plans for housing, commercial development, parks and recreational space across the 180-acre site around the future home of the Washington Commanders.

A rendering of Festival Plaza and its surroundings outside of a future stadium at the RFK Stadium campus site. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning Renderings of the surrounding neighborhood near a future Washington Commanders stadium in D.C. show housing and streets nearby. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning One of the renderings in the master plan shows a person kayaking near a riverfront district near the RFK Stadium campus. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning The master plan renderings include aerial views of the stadium, a public plaza and recreational fields. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning Officials said much of the draft master plan will look familiar to D.C. residents and others who have been engaged in the process. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning The master plan for the new Washington Commanders stadium will include a significant amount of park space with access to the Anacostia waterfront. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The District’s Office of Planning on Tuesday unveiled a draft master plan for the 180-acre area surrounding the future Washington Commanders stadium at the former RFK Stadium site. Related stadium stories No new Metro station planned for RFK Stadium site, but new Gold Line bus service proposed to handle crowds

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The long-term development framework outlines plans for 5,500 to 6,500 housing units of housing, with at least 30% designated as affordable housing. It also includes commercial development, parks and recreational space across the 180-acre site, that would be organized into six districts.

“We think that we’ve done a good job creating a kind of a balance for all the kinds of uses that people expect for a place like this that’s got a lot of transit options, that’s got a lot of options for biking and pedestrian and opportunities as well,” D.C. Office of Planning Director Anita Cozart told WTOP.

The agency drafted the RFK campus master plan using feedback gathered from community meetings and other outreach efforts. Officials are now seeking additional public comments, which can be submitted online or at RFK community events through Aug. 14.

“We want to hear, ‘What are the things that we got right, and what are some of the things that need a little bit more revision?'” Cozart said.

If adopted by the D.C. Council, the master plan would pave the way for new zoning regulations at the site. Cozart said those rules would make the District government’s and residents’ expectations for future development “crystal clear.”

“It talks about kind of the intensity of use, how many housing units we expect in these different parts of the site. How many of those we want to be affordable. How much of the space should be reserved for parks and open space,” Cozart said.

Much of the draft plan will look familiar to residents and others who have already participated in the planning process. Cozart said. New elements include a series of renderings released along with the draft plan.

“We worked very hard to create visuals that are both aspirational and also representative of what we’ve heard from the thousands of people that we’ve engaged at 30–plus events to prepare this master plan,” Cozart said.

The renderings include aerial views of the stadium, a public plaza and recreational fields, plus street-level views of a riverfront district with access to the Anacostia River and Kingman and Heritage islands.

The plan includes what Cozart described as a “significant amount of park space,” including new access to the Anacostia waterfront and a network of parks throughout the development.

After the public comment period closes, the D.C. Office of Planning plans to revise the draft and send it to the D.C. Council this fall. The agency hopes the plan is adopted by the end of the year, allowing work on zoning changes to begin.

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