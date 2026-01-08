Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 7 EAST American 59, Colgate 56, OT Army 71, Loyola (MD) 66 Lafayette 65, Boston University 64 Lehigh…

Wednesday, Jan. 7

EAST

American 59, Colgate 56, OT

Army 71, Loyola (MD) 66

Lafayette 65, Boston University 64

Lehigh 60, Holy Cross 57

Marshall 77, Old Dominion 70

Navy 77, Bucknell 51

Northern Illinois 64, Buffalo 58

Rhode Island 79, George Washington 70

St. Bonaventure 46, Duquesne 38

Texas Tech 71, West Virginia 66

UConn 88, St. John’s 43

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 69, Appalachian State 53

Davidson 48, Saint Joseph’s 36

George Mason 62, La Salle 47

Georgia Southern 78, James Madison 70

High Point 76, Presbyterian 43

Longwood 83, Charleston Southern 63

Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 66

Richmond 84, Fordham 65

Troy 84, Texas State 49

UNC Asheville 62, Gardner-Webb 51

Winthrop 66, USC Upstate 64

MIDWEST

Ball State 72, Toledo 68

Central Michigan 66, Kent State 57

Cincinnati 71, Iowa State 63

Cleveland State 87, Wright State 75

Georgetown 63, Butler 46

Loyola Chicago 71, Dayton 68

Miami (OH) 72, UMass 60

Ohio 96, Eastern Michigan 87

Ohio State 78, Illinois 69

Utah 62, Kansas 59

VCU 50, Saint Louis 39

Western Michigan 55, Akron 48

SOUTHWEST

Kansas State 71, Houston 62

Rice 84, Charlotte 59

TCU 69, Oklahoma State 61

FAR WEST

Arizona State 68, UCF 45

Boise State 70, Air Force 59

Fresno State 67, San Jose State 52

Nevada 70, Wyoming 60, OT

New Mexico 66, Colorado State 59

San Diego State 87, Grand Canyon 69

UNLV 69, Utah State 58

