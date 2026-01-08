Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 7
EAST
American 59, Colgate 56, OT
Army 71, Loyola (MD) 66
Lafayette 65, Boston University 64
Lehigh 60, Holy Cross 57
Marshall 77, Old Dominion 70
Navy 77, Bucknell 51
Northern Illinois 64, Buffalo 58
Rhode Island 79, George Washington 70
St. Bonaventure 46, Duquesne 38
Texas Tech 71, West Virginia 66
UConn 88, St. John’s 43
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 69, Appalachian State 53
Davidson 48, Saint Joseph’s 36
George Mason 62, La Salle 47
Georgia Southern 78, James Madison 70
High Point 76, Presbyterian 43
Longwood 83, Charleston Southern 63
Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 66
Richmond 84, Fordham 65
Troy 84, Texas State 49
UNC Asheville 62, Gardner-Webb 51
Winthrop 66, USC Upstate 64
MIDWEST
Ball State 72, Toledo 68
Central Michigan 66, Kent State 57
Cincinnati 71, Iowa State 63
Cleveland State 87, Wright State 75
Georgetown 63, Butler 46
Loyola Chicago 71, Dayton 68
Miami (OH) 72, UMass 60
Ohio 96, Eastern Michigan 87
Ohio State 78, Illinois 69
Utah 62, Kansas 59
VCU 50, Saint Louis 39
Western Michigan 55, Akron 48
SOUTHWEST
Kansas State 71, Houston 62
Rice 84, Charlotte 59
TCU 69, Oklahoma State 61
FAR WEST
Arizona State 68, UCF 45
Boise State 70, Air Force 59
Fresno State 67, San Jose State 52
Nevada 70, Wyoming 60, OT
New Mexico 66, Colorado State 59
San Diego State 87, Grand Canyon 69
UNLV 69, Utah State 58
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.