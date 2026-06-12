Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, MLB, NBA Finals Game 5 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can register with Betr promo code WTOP to grab two no-sweat entries up to $200, along with a free pick for the World Cup. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory promotion is strictly for new daily fantasy sports players and grants two no-sweat entries; if either of your first entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. The Betr new user bonus provides a straightforward way to build a lineup and get in on the World Cup action with added insurance, plus a free pick to use on the platform.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for USA vs. Paraguay: Grab $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Getting started on Betr for the upcoming World Cup matchup is simple. Below is a complete breakdown of the current welcome offer, the required promo code, and the terms you need to know before locking in your daily fantasy picks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2026

The Betr promo code unlocks an exciting daily fantasy welcome offer tailored for the highly anticipated World Cup showdown between USA and Paraguay. When you sign up as a new Betr customer, you will be credited with two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

In addition to this safety net, new users will also receive a free pick to use on their preferred fantasy markets. To qualify and claim your no-sweat entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

DFS Options This Weekend

While the World Cup takes center stage with the USA vs. Paraguay match, Betr also offers extensive daily fantasy sports markets across multiple major leagues, including the NBA, NHL, and MLB. Users can build their entries using a variety of stat projections across all these sports.

For those looking to diversify their lineups with upcoming NBA action, evaluating player projections against recent performance data is a core strategy. Below are the top seven NBA players with the highest points projections currently on the board to help you build your cross-sport entries.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 27.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 Dylan Harper 13.5

When evaluating these lines against postseason statistics, several distinct trends emerge. At the top of the board, Victor Wembanyama has a lofty 27.5-point projection. However, he is averaging 24.0 points per game during his playoff run, suggesting that taking the under might be the data-backed play. Conversely, Jalen Brunson’s 27.5-point line is incredibly tight, as the guard is averaging 27.4 points per contest, making his pick a true toss-up.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and secure your no-sweat entries: