ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Claims $100 USA-Paraguay World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code WTOP here, you will be able to get up to $100 in bonus cash when you use the 20% purchase match for tonight’s USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match and more.

The ultimate benefit of this offer is that it is scalable, so you can control how much in bonuses you want to get, up to $100. This is determined by how much your first purchase is.

The USA vs. Paraguay game is the prime opportunity for new users tonight. Make a purchase for any market, and get up to $100 in bonuses depending on how much that is. Team USA is playing its first game of the 2026 World Cup, and it is the first of three group stage games. The outcome of tonight’s match will be important when it comes to determining how far they go. This offer is applicable for any sport you are interested in, even though the World Cup action undoubtedly will get the most attention. Other prominent options tonight come from the MLB slate. Whether you are making predictions for games like Yankees vs. Blue Jays or any other game, this offer works the same way. Start up your account now to maximize your options with your first purchase.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP For $100 Bonus Offer

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer 20% purchase match up to $100 in bonuses Terms and Conditions Of Age In Participating States Promotion Verified On June 12th, 2026

As you gear up for tonight’s USA vs. Paraguay game, let’s take a look at the spread, moneyline and total markets:

Paraguay: +0.5 (-118) / +188 / O2 (-118)

USA: -0.5 (+115) / -196 / U2 (+112)

No matter what market you are interested in, you can use these to activate your 20% match. Depending on how much your initial purchase is, you will have your bonus cash to use for any other markets that appeal to you. This will work the same way for if you want to look into other World Cup matches in the coming days, MLB games and more.

Goalscorer Markets For USA vs. Paraguay

If you are interested in more niche markets, just click on the USA vs. Paraguay matchup and click to the different tabs. To give you some examples, here are the top goalscorer markets for tonight’s game:

Antonee Robinson to score a goal: +1050

Christian Polisic to score a goal: +230

Antonio Sanabria to score a goal: +400

Andres Cubas to score a goal: +2900

Gustavo Gomez to score a goal +2100

Miguel Almiron to score a goal: +490

Alejandro Zendejas to score a goal: +390

Tyler Adams to score a goal: +1500

Cristian Roldan to score a goal: +1300

Fabian Balbuena to score a goal: +2600

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $100 Bonus Offer

Create a new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, and more. Make sure you also enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. The next step is to complete an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a debit card. Make sure this covers the desired amount of your first purchase on the platform, which will trigger the bonus match of any amount up to $100.