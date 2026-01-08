Upgraded FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Miami-Ole Miss CFP Playoff

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With national attention on Hurricanes-Rebels this evening, the latest FanDuel promo code offer Thursday can score bettors one of the largest welcome bonuses on the market. Fans who sign up today and place a $5 wager will be in line to take home a massive $300 bonus if their bet settles as a win here . You won’t need a code to get the bonus.







That qualifying wager can be placed on any market – straight bets, alternate lines, or same game parlays – to be eligible for the bonus. If it wins, FanDuel will credit that user’s account with the bonus, which they can use on other playoff markets this weekend.

Win $300 Bonus on Miami-Ole Miss Thursday with Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

The FanDuel promo code offer requires a single $5 cash wager to lock players into their enormous welcome offer, where a $300 bonus is the prize. Once their original wager is graded as a winner, the sportsbook will credit those bonus bets to their account.

So, what does a qualifying wager look like in this matchup? Well, bettors siding with Miami this evening may view the Hurricanes defensive line and speed at all levels as a deciding factor. Ruben Bain, who looks to be one of the top NFL draft picks this April, has proven that he has game-wrecking ability. Miami is a -3.5 point favorite tonight.

Ole Miss bettors are probably looking at the offensive side of the ball for their advantage. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has played lights out, and the Rebels ability to attack the spacing defenses provide and wear down units with their tempo could be a great way to take Bain and the Miami defense out of their game.

So, with such a closely contested game, bettors could choose to take Ole Miss and the points, betting $5 on the Rebels +3.5. Then, if they keep it close and that customers bet hits, they take home both cash and the $300 bonus.

Betting Lines, Specials for Miami-Ole Miss Thursday

Bettors can check out the most up-to-date lines and specials for tonight’s semifinal matchup here. Plus, fans can keep logging back in the app for more awesome deals on Oregon-Indiana and all of the NFL playoff games this weekend:

Miami-Ole Miss Betting Odds:

Spread: Miami -3.5

Moneyline: Miami (-164), Ole Miss (+138)

Total: 51.5

Popular SGP’s:

Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. each to score an anytime touchdown (+1539)

Miami 1st quarter winner, Ole Miss 4th quarter winner, Ole Miss moneyline and over 51.5 (+1644)

National Championship Odds:

Indiana +128

Oregon +315

Miami +340

Ole Miss +550

Steps to Unlocking New FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Miami-Ole Miss

The FanDuel promo code offer will activate as soon as a bettor completes the standard identity and location verification. This includes registering a user’s full legal name, date of birth and turning on the location settings of their device.

A $5 minimum cash deposit must also be made before a qualifying wager can be made. Payment options include a user’s online bank account, debit card or ApplePay, for instance.

The $300 bonus will be credited to a customer’s account once their starting wager is marked as a win. Those bonus bets can be used by selecting in their betslip the amount of bonuses a fan wishes to use on a single wager. After seven (7) days, any unused bonus bets will no longer be valid with FanDuel.