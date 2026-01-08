The start of the Heat-Bulls game at the United Center delayed by court conditions

CHICAGO (AP) — The start of the game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls at the United Center on…

CHICAGO (AP) — The start of the game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night was delayed by what officials termed “court conditions.”

About 40 minutes after the expected 7:05 p.m. tipoff time, an announcement was made that the expected start time would be after 8 p.m. local time.

There appeared to be moisture on the floor at the United Center, which is also home to the Chicago Blackhawks, who played Wednesday and will skate at the arena again Friday.

Maintenance personnel pushed large mops across court while players from both teams milled about dribbling, shooting and chatting.

Temperatures in Chicago reached the mid-50s on a rainy Thursday.

