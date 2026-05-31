DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Instant MLB Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to add some excitement to the upcoming slate of games can utilize the latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim an instant bonus. Start with a $5 bet on any MLB game to secure $100 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start signing up.

This promo gives you the perfect opportunity to back strong favorites like the Los Angeles Dodgers or target high-scoring lineups like the New York Yankees. Whether you are putting your money on the National League showdown between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals or making a play on a different sport entirely, this DraftKings promo is a great way to get off on the right foot.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2026

This latest DraftKings promo code offers an exciting opportunity to boost your bankroll, giving new DraftKings customers $100 in bonus bets instantly from just a $5 wager. To participate, you can place your initial $5 qualifying bet on any of the upcoming MLB matchups. Just ensure that your selection has odds of -500 or longer. The best part is that this bonus is guaranteed regardless of outcome — simply placing your qualifying wager triggers the reward.

While baseball offers plenty of value right now, these bonus funds offer versatility. Once your bonus bets are secured, you can also use them to explore betting markets in other major leagues, including upcoming action in the NHL and NBA.

Best Sunday MLB Games

If you are looking to put your promo to work, the MLB schedule features three intriguing matchups with odds provided by TheScore:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Yankees Athletics NYY -169 / ATH +145 10.5 Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers PHI +180 / LAD -213 8.5 Chicago Cubs St. Louis Cardinals CHC -120 / STL +100 8.5

The marquee game of the schedule features the heavily favored Dodgers (-213) hosting the Phillies. The pitching matchup pits Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter against Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Dodgers’ lineup is producing impressive numbers, led by Shohei Ohtani (31 RBIs, .897 OPS) and Freddie Freeman (27 RBIs, .833 OPS). However, the Phillies bring their own firepower as underdogs. Kyle Schwarber leads the way with 39 RBIs and a stellar .954 OPS, followed closely by Bryce Harper (34 RBIs, .873 OPS). With an 8.5 run total, this clash of star-studded lineups offers plenty of evidence-backed betting angles.

Bettors eyeing a potentially high-scoring affair should look toward the matchup where the Yankees are -169 road favorites against the Athletics. This game features the highest over/under on the slate at 10.5 runs.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered. Follow these direct steps to secure your bonus:

Create an Account: Register a new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth.

Register a new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place a Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any game.

Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any game. Claim the Bonus: Once your bet is placed, your account will instantly be credited with $100 in bonus bets.

These bonus funds will be ready to use on the rest of the week’s baseball action, or to build a bankroll for upcoming games in the NHL and NBA.