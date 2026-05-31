Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on the latest bet365 bonus code offer to secure a guaranteed reward. By registering ahead of the next MLB game, new users can bet $10 on any matchup, including the pivotal clash between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and get $200 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This flexibility also extends beyond the diamond, as bettors can opt to use this welcome offer to wager on marquee matchups across the NHL and NBA schedules as well. Bet365 Sportsbook will have myriad options for sports fans this week.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus

If you are gearing up to wager on the MLB slate, you can take advantage of the latest offers from bet365. Whether you are eyeing the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, or backing the New York Yankees against the Athletics, getting started with the right promo code gives you an immediate boost.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current introductory offers for new players getting in on the sports action:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2026

With multiple competitive matchups on the board, including an intense National League clash between the 32-27 Chicago Cubs and the 30-26 St. Louis Cardinals, new bet365 users have plenty of options to place their qualifying wagers.

Claiming this introductory offer is a straightforward process. New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on any market, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. For example, you could place your qualifying $10 wager on the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Chicago Cubs, back the New York Yankees on the road against the Athletics, or even target an upcoming game in the NHL or NBA.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before you place your qualifying wager, it helps to see the full board. Below are the current moneyline, runline (spread), and total lines for the upcoming MLB games at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers PHI +195 / LAD -240 PHI +1.5 (-110) / LAD -1.5 (-110) 9 (O -105 / U -115) New York Yankees @ Athletics NYY -180 / ATH +150 NYY -1.5 (-115) / ATH +1.5 (-105) 10.5 (O -105 / U -115) Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals CHC -105 / STL -115 CHC +1.5 (-210) / STL -1.5 (+175) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The action on May 31, 2026, is highlighted by a heavyweight showdown as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers enter as heavy -240 moneyline favorites behind starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who boasts a sharp 3.09 ERA. Los Angeles’ lineup is anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who has driven in 31 runs to go along with a .277 average, 10 home runs, and an .897 OPS. Meanwhile, the Phillies will look to pull off the upset at +195 odds behind power threat Kyle Schwarber, who leads the way with 22 home runs, 39 RBIs, and a towering .954 OPS.

In another key matchup, the New York Yankees are marked as -180 road favorites against the Athletics in a game with the highest total on the board (10.5 runs). New York’s offense has been explosive, fueled by Ben Rice (.304 AVG, 17 home runs, 40 RBIs, 1.046 OPS) and superstar Aaron Judge (.248 AVG, 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, .915 OPS). They will back starting pitcher Will Warren, who holds a 3.55 ERA, as they look to cover the -1.5 runline against Oakland.

How toGet Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is quick and completely hassle-free. To ensure you receive your bonus bets in time for the opening pitch, follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and active, log in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB, NHL, or NBA sections and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. You can back the 32-27 Chicago Cubs on the road against the 30-26 St. Louis Cardinals, take the 35-23 New York Yankees against the Athletics, or choose any other eligible market on the board.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammunition for the rest of the sports season.