BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Phils-Dodgers, MLB Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the most recent BetMGM promo code TOP1500, you will have the ability to unlock one of two welcome offers for Sunday’s MLB action, including games like Phillies vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Cardinals. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For MLB Sunday Action

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On May 31

BetMGM Promo Code Details: Up To $1,500 First Bet Offer

The BetMGM promo code provides flexibility depending on your location, giving data-driven bettors an optimal entry point into the market. Bettors physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, awarding $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For new users in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This mechanism is ideal for taking a calculated swing on today’s Major League Baseball slate. For instance, you could use your first bet to back Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, or wager on the Chicago Cubs visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Whether your analysis points toward a heavy favorite or a high-upside road underdog, BetMGM ensures you get your wager back in bonus bets up to the $1,500 limit if your initial prediction is incorrect.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Promo Code Today

Here is a look at today’s MLB schedule and the latest odds to target with your BetMGM promo code:

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Dodgers -225 / Phillies +188 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (-108) / Phillies +1.5 (-111) Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -122)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline: Cubs -115 / Cardinals -104 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+140) / Cardinals +1.5 (-170) Total: O/U 9 (Over +105 / Under -125)



If you are looking to place your first wager, the marquee matchup of the night features the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are heavily favored on the moneyline, supported by elite underlying production. Shohei Ohtani continues to be a matchup nightmare for opposing pitchers, boasting a .909 OPS alongside 10 home runs and 6 stolen bases. Los Angeles will also send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, who has been highly efficient with a 3.09 ERA across 64 innings of work this season. Still, from a value perspective, there is an argument for the Phillies, if you believe Bryce Harper (.261 AVG, 13 HR, 33 RBI) can generate enough offense to spark the road underdog.

In the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs are slight road favorites against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. With the runline set at 1.5, bettors can back the Cardinals to keep the game close at or target a more lucrative payout by taking the Cubs to win by multiple runs at +140.

Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a seamless, step-by-step process. Follow these steps to activate your BetMGM promo code:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, enter the code TOP1500 to get the offer you qualify for based on your location. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

After completing these steps, your account will be fully funded and your promotion will be active. Review today’s MLB data, identify your preferred edge, and place your qualifying wager.