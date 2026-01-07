All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|82
|57
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|7
|4
|0
|38
|100
|72
|Pensacola
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|78
|69
|Roanoke
|28
|15
|10
|2
|1
|33
|79
|71
|Evansville
|26
|13
|10
|0
|3
|29
|70
|67
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|2
|0
|28
|68
|77
|Knoxville
|26
|12
|12
|1
|1
|26
|65
|76
|Fayetteville
|27
|10
|13
|3
|1
|24
|55
|70
|Birmingham
|27
|9
|13
|1
|4
|23
|71
|94
|Macon
|24
|9
|11
|2
|2
|22
|52
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
