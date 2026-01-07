All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 8 1 0 39 82 57…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 8 1 0 39 82 57 Huntsville 28 17 7 4 0 38 100 72 Pensacola 26 17 6 3 0 37 78 69 Roanoke 28 15 10 2 1 33 79 71 Evansville 26 13 10 0 3 29 70 67 Quad City 28 13 13 2 0 28 68 77 Knoxville 26 12 12 1 1 26 65 76 Fayetteville 27 10 13 3 1 24 55 70 Birmingham 27 9 13 1 4 23 71 94 Macon 24 9 11 2 2 22 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

