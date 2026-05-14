Patrick Reed shoots a bogey-free 68 to open the PGA Championship in 1st action since Masters

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Reed kept grinding at Carlton Woods close to his home in Texas and played…

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Reed kept grinding at Carlton Woods close to his home in Texas and played with his young kids as a stay-at-home dad during his break from professional golf ahead of the PGA Championship.

Reed’s time off since the Masters wasn’t all his choice, of course.

He took the hiatus as part of the terms of his decision to leave the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour.

Maybe a break was all he needed to get his mind right for the PGA at Aronimink Golf Club. Reed shot a 2-under 68 on Thursday and had the only bogey-free round.

Reed flashed a reminder — doubtful anyone really forgot — of what he’ll bring to the Tour when he returns full time. Under the terms of his reinstatement, Reed cannot play in its events until after Aug. 25, which means most of this season will be spent on the European tour.

He already has won twice on that tour this season, but decided not to return overseas ahead of the PGA. Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, did shoot practice rounds last week at Aronimink.

Reed’s days were marked by windy, warm and rainy weather, three days of mixed elements he said prepared him well for what was ahead once he played the suburban Philadelphia course for real this weekend. Sure enough, he got windy and warm on Thursday — and overnight rain left the course a bit damp in the morning.

“I really felt like it helped going into this week because you just never know,” Reed said.

You never know.

Just like Reed insisted he no inkling the Saudis were pulling out of ballyhooed Liv Golf. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund officially pulled the plug on future funding for LIV Golf late last month.

“Hope the guys continue playing some solid golf and get their opportunities,” Reed said. “Whatever their future is, whether it’s on DP Tour, try to get back to PGA Tour or wherever they’re playing, hopefully continue to play solid golf and go out there and do what they do.”

Reed acknowledged at the Masters that LIV had presented him with a contract earlier this year to remain one of its biggest stars. But when he talked with his family, he said: “I felt like the best decision for us was to come back and join the PGA Tour.”

That included staying at home with his wife and two young children after he finished tied for 12th in the Masters in early April.

“Usually coming into majors a little tired, even though I would say I’m tournament ready, because I’ve played a lot of tournament golf, but you don’t really actually get to prepare,” Reed said. “When I wasn’t playing golf, I was able to kind of get away from the game, spend time with family and the kiddos, and just kind off mentally reset and get myself mentally and physically sharp coming in.”

Once the PGA ends, Reeds intends to take more time off until the US Open in June at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

“Once the US Open gets here, it’s going to be hot and heavy,” Reed said.

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