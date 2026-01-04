Seattle visits Calgary after shootout victory

Seattle Kraken (18-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-19-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (18-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-19-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Calgary Flames after the Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout.

Calgary is 18-19-4 overall with a 7-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 7-9-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Seattle is 18-14-7 overall with a 9-4-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have a -9 scoring differential, with 102 total goals scored and 111 conceded.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the last meeting. Mikael Backlund led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman has 13 goals and eight assists for the Flames. Backlund has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Eeli Tolvanen has seven goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

