Virat Kohli hits 93 to lead India to 4-wicket win over New Zealand in first ODI

VADODARA, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored a masterful 93 off 91 balls as India won the first ODI against…

VADODARA, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored a masterful 93 off 91 balls as India won the first ODI against New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday.

Kohli hit eight fours and a six to shepherd India’s innings to 306-6 in 49 overs in reply to the Black Caps’ 300-8 (50 overs). Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with 84 off 71 balls.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson picked up 4-41 in 10 overs as India’s chase suffered hiccups in the final stages. But Harshit Rana scored 29 off 23 balls as Lokesh Rahul and Washington Sundar helped finish off the game in the hosts’ favour.

Rahul scored 29 not out off 21 balls, hitting two fours and a six to finish off the game with six balls to spare.

This was after Devon Conway (56) and Henry Nicholls (62) put on 117 runs for the first wicket, but New Zealand lost its way thereafter with five wickets for 81 runs.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, New Zealand made a brilliant start. Conway and Nicholls started watchfully, with the latter surviving a dropped catch. Then, the duo attacked as 100 came up in 119 deliveries.

Both openers reached 50 off 60 balls, and then looked to press on. Rana got the breakthrough against the run of play when Nicholls was caught behind chasing a wide delivery.

Conway played on but was also bowled off Rana two overs later. Mohammed Siraj then had Will Young caught behind for 12 as New Zealand was down to 146-3.

Mitchell held the innings together with a fine half-century off 51 balls, even as the middle-order struggled to get going.

None of the lower-middle order batters crossed 20, until debutant Kristian Clarke scored 24 off 17 balls.

Along with Mitchell, who hit five fours and three sixes, they did just enough to help New Zealand breach an unlikely 300-mark.

In reply, Rohit Sharma started off with three fours and two sixes, scoring 26 off 29 balls. He put on 39 for the first wicket with skipper Shubman Gill, who struggled for timing.

Sharma mistimed off Jamieson in the ninth over and was out caught. Kohli then came to the crease and powered his way to 50 off just 44 balls.

Gill also found form and reached 50 off 66 balls, as the duo put on a dominant 118 runs off 107 balls for the second wicket.

Wrist spinner Adithya Ashok had Gill caught in the 27th over against the run of play. It didn’t faze India as Kohli calmly added 77 off 76 balls with Shreyas Iyer (49 off 47 balls) for the third wicket.

India faltered in the final phase though as Jamieson struck three times in quick succession. First, Kohli was out caught at mid-off seven short of his century. Five balls later, Ravindra Jadeja hit straight to mid-on.

Jamieson then bowled Iyer to reduce India to 242-5. Rahul and Rana added 37 off 31 balls, with the latter benefitting from a dropped catch.

Despite Rana’s dismissal, Rahul stayed calm to finish off the game as New Zealand faltered in the field.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.