New York Sirens head across the Hudson to host Seattle in PWHL’s 1st game at Madison Square Garden

The New York Sirens are getting the opportunity to showcase professional women’s hockey under the bright lights in the big…

The New York Sirens are getting the opportunity to showcase professional women’s hockey under the bright lights in the big city, with a home game at Madison Square Garden against Hilary Knight and the Seattle Torrent scheduled for April 4.

The Sirens made it official on Thursday, announcing the highly anticipated game that will mark the eight-team PWHL’s first at a building dubbed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” and home to the NHL’s Rangers and NBA’s Knicks.

“Playing at the Garden is an honor and sharing it with our dedicated fans will make it even more special,” Sirens general manager Pascal Daoust said. “New York doesn’t just watch moments, it lives with them. This is one of those nights meant to be experienced together.”

New York (6-5) enters the day second in the PWHL standings after finishing last in each of the league’s first two seasons.

The team’s improvement is the result of a youth movement in which Daoust used first-round draft picks to add Czech Republic forward Kristyna Kaltounkova and college hockey MVP Casey O’Brien to a lineup already featuring last season’s rookie of the year and No. 1 pick Sarah Fillier.

Kaltounkova leads PWHL rookies with seven goals and shares the rookie points lead with O’Brien at seven.

The Sirens will play across the Hudson River from what’s been their permanent home the past two seasons at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Though the game is not part of the PWHL’s previously announced 16-stop neutral site Takeover Tour, the site for the outing between New York and Seattle was left open when the league released its schedule.

The Torrent (3-4-1 with an OT win) are one of the PWHL’s two expansion teams, and captained by Knight, who will be making her U.S. women’s hockey national team-record fifth Olympic appearance at the Milan Cortina Games next month. The Torrent also feature former Sirens players in forward Alex Carpenter and goalie Corinne Schroeder.

The outing will serve as a hockey doubleheader at MSG, with the Rangers hosting the Detroit Red Wings earlier in the day.

Though a first for the PWHL, Madison Square Garden hosted a Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association exhibition Dream Gap Tour outing in February 2021. No fans were present because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the game was broadcast live in the U.S. and Canada.

The PWHPA eventually evolved into the PWHL two years later, with the financial backing of Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and support of tennis icon Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.