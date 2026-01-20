New York faces Brooklyn, aims to break 4-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (12-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-18, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Brooklyn Nets (12-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to end its four-game skid when the Knicks play Brooklyn.

The Knicks are 18-11 in Eastern Conference games. New York is eighth in the NBA averaging 117.9 points and is shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Nets are 3-7 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn has a 5-17 record against opponents above .500.

The Knicks average 117.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 114.3 the Nets allow. The Nets’ 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 25 the Knicks won 113-100 led by 37 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Noah Clowney scored 31 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Clowney is averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 107.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Egor Demin: day to day (injury management), Cam Thomas: day to day (injury management), Day’Ron Sharpe: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.