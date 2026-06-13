Adam Scott reaches 100 straight majors. Some greats never made it that far

Adam Scott is playing in his 100th consecutive major next week in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Here’s a…

Adam Scott is playing in his 100th consecutive major next week in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Here’s a list of notable players (streak in parentheses) and how their streaks ended:

Jack Nicklaus (146)

Started: 1962 Masters

Ended: 1998 U.S. Open

Why it stopped: Nicklaus had a nagging hip injury and felt his game was no longer competitive at the highest level.

Majors won during the streak: 18

Notable: Nicklaus received eight special exemptions to the U.S. Open.

Adam Scott (99)

Started: 2001 British Open

Ended: Still going. He reaches 100 at the U.S. Open.

Majors won during the streak: 1

Notable: Scott was No. 61 in the world and would have missed the 2024 U.S. Open but Grayson Murray, who had taken his life a week earlier, was No. 59 and the USGA went down one spot in the ranking.

Tom Watson (87)

Started: 1974 PGA Championship

Ended: 1996 British Open.

Why it stopped: Left shoulder injury while playing links golf in the weeks leading up to the 1996 British Open.

Majors won during the streak: 8

Notable: Watson was the only player to win the British Open on five links courses.

Sergio Garcia (84)

Started: 1999 British Open.

Ended: 2020 U.S. Open.

Why it stopped. Tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and withdrew from the 2020 Masters.

Majors won during the streak: 1

Notable: Garcia advanced in a 7-for-4 playoff at the U.S. Open qualifier in 2011.

Vijay Singh (67)

Started: 1994 British Open

Ended: 2011 Masters

Why it stopped: Chose not to qualify for the 2011 U.S. Open.

Majors won during the streak: 3

Notable: Singh received a special exemption for the 2010 U.S. Open.

Nick Faldo (65)

Started: 1987 British Open

Ended: 2003 British Open

Why it stopped. Withdrew from the 2003 PGA Championship because of the recent birth of his daughter.

Majors won during the streak: 6.

Notable: Faldo began his television career a year after his streak ended.

Phil Mickelson (61)

Started: 1994 U.S. Open

Ended: 2009 U.S. Open

Why it stopped: Withdrew from the 2009 British Open as his wife was battling breast cancer.

Majors won during streak: 3

Notable: Mickelson attended his daughter’s eighth-grade graduation in San Diego in 2013 and made it back to Merion 3 1/2 hours before his tee time in the U.S. Open. He finished second.

Tiger Woods (46)

Started: 1997 Masters

Ended: 2008 U.S. Open

Why it stopped: Reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

Majors won during streak: 14.

Notable: Woods missed only one cut at the majors during his streak.

Justin Rose (48)

Started: 2010 British Open.

Ended: 2022 U.S. Open

Why it stopped: Back injury during a practice round in the 2022 British Open.

Majors won during the streak: 1.

Notable: Rose was No. 33 in the world during the 2010 U.S. Open but missed the cutoff for top 50 in the world by one week. That prompted the USGA to add another cutoff date.

Rory McIlroy (42)

Started: 2015 PGA Championship

Ended: Still going.

Majors won during streak: 2.

Notable: McIlroy played 26 in a row until injuring his ankle playing soccer, forcing him to withdraw from the 2015 British Open. It’s the only major he has missed when eligible.

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