Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, UFC 324, NFL Championship Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get ready for a thrilling NBA showdown as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum on January 23, 2026, at 8:30 PM CST. New Kalshi customers have an exclusive opportunity to enhance their game-day experience. Use a Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 sign-up bonus after making $100 in trades here .







This exciting welcome offer can be applied to this high-stakes Bucks vs. Nuggets matchup, or any other NBA game scheduled for this week, allowing new users to dive into the world of event trading with an immediate advantage.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview for Jan. 23

Unlock your exclusive advantage with Kalshi’s introductory offer for new users. Dive into the world of event trading with an extra boost, perfect for engaging with exciting NBA matchups like the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game.

New Kalshi customers can unlock an exciting $10 sign-up bonus to kickstart their event trading experience. This exclusive offer is perfect for engaging with high-profile matchups, such as the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game on January 23, 2026. To claim your $10 bonus, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and then successfully complete $100 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

This offer is strictly for new Kalshi customers and is subject to eligibility. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Kalshi is currently available in 45 states across the U.S., excluding residents of Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio. Seize this opportunity to add an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming NBA season!

Use Kalshi Promo Code WTOP on Bucks vs Nuggets

When considering the outright winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game, Kalshi’s event trading market offers clear odds. Below is a breakdown of the current lines for each team and their respective vig-free probabilities:

Should you choose to engage with the Kalshi market, trading $10 on the Milwaukee Bucks at their -278 line would yield a profit of approximately $3.60 if they secure the win. Conversely, placing a $10 trade on the Denver Nuggets at +223 and seeing them emerge victorious would result in a substantial profit of $22.30.

Examining season statistics, the Denver Nuggets present a compelling case, boasting a Net Rating of 4.6 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), indicating a positive scoring differential. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have a Net Rating of -2.3. Furthermore, the Nuggets hold a slight edge in rebounding with a Total Rebound Percentage of 49.5%, compared to the Bucks’ 47.5%. These metrics suggest the Nuggets have performed more efficiently on a per-possession basis throughout the 2025 regular season, despite the Bucks’ more advantageous odds.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Welcome Offer

Claiming your exclusive $10 sign-up bonus with Kalshi is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start trading on exciting events like the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game: