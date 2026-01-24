Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, UFC 324, NFL Playoffs Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for a fantastic weekend of sports with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, which allows all new users to receive a guaranteed bonus to place sports predictions on the NBA, college basketball, UFC 324, NFL playoff predictions and more. Create a new account and place $100 worth of trades on any topic of your interest, and you will receive a $10 bonus guaranteed.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, including the NFL playoffs this weekend. That is all it takes to claim this $10 bonus, as the outcome of those trades does not matter.

There is a ton going on in the sports world this weekend, headlined by the NFL playoff matchups between the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks to advance for the Super Bowl. Before those games on Sunday, however, we have seven NBA games Saturday and a fun UFC 324 card to check out.

All of these events and more are available to be traded on using Kalshi, but first sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed $10 bonus to get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Playoffs Bonus

Kalshi initially gained popularity by being able to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more, and now sports fans are starting to take advantage of the offerings, which include a bunch of markets for both the NFL playoff games Sunday. For this welcome offer, however, you can make these $100 trades across all topics on the app, not just sports.

Kalshi utilizes implied probability for each prediction you make. This is essentially the percentage chance that a certain outcome will happen according to Kalshi.

Here are some important markets for the games this weekend:

Justin Gaethje Winner: 32%

Paddy Pimblett Winner: 68%

New England Patriots: 69%

Denver Broncos: 31%

Los Angeles Rams: 43%

Seattle Seahawks: 59%

Those are just the winners straight up. You can dive even deeper on Kalshi and check out player props, alternate markets, and the futures markets detailed below.

NFL Futures Odds Heading Into Championship Games

There are four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, which will quickly be reduced to two after Sunday’s games.

Before the games start, let’s get once last look at the futures market for the Super Bowl champion, as you can get some solid value depending on how you think the games are going to go this weekend:

Seattle Seahawks: 39%

Los Angeles Rams: 27%

New England Patriots: 26%

Denver Broncos: 8%

Kalshi Promo Code: How to Sign Up & Redeem

If you have yet signed up on Kalshi, now is the perfect time to get started with the NFL playoffs down to four teams and the College Football National Championship game tonight. This is a legal and regulated site in the US.

New customers can take these steps to create an account:

Head to the platform and use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

Go to the leaderboard to see which customers have had success over the last month. You can even see which topics and markets they’ve been trading.

Must be 18+ and Present in Participating States