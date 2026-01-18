New Zealand wins its first ODI bilateral series in India despite Kohli’s century

INDORE, India (AP) — Virat Kohli’s century was in vain as New Zealand won its first ODI bilateral series on…

The Black Caps won the series 2-1 with Daryl Mitchell scoring 137 runs off 131 balls and Glenn Phillips hitting an 88-ball 106 as New Zealand reached 337-8 in its 50 overs.

In reply, Kohli led the Indian chase with 124 off 108 balls — his 54th ODI century — but the hosts were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs.

In the previous seven bilateral ODI encounters, New Zealand had never beaten India in India. But the Black Caps rallied to come from 1-0 behind in this series, after India won the first ODI in Vadodara by four wickets. New Zealand leveled the three-match series with a seven-wicket victory.

New Zealand secured the series on Sunday evening at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, despite missing at least seven first-choice starters in its squad.

Previously, New Zealand had also beaten India 3-0 in a test series here in 2024.

India had made one change with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh coming into the side for Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand fielded an unchanged side.

It was India’s first loss in eight ODIs at the Holkar Stadium.

Poor start for NZ before 219-run stand

Put into bat after India captain Shubman Gill won the coin toss, New Zealand made a poor start. Singh bowled Henry Nicholls for a golden duck. Devon Conway (5) was out caught off Harshit Rana.

Mitchell put on 53 off 66 balls with Will Young (30) for the third wicket, before Rana dismissed Young.

Phillips and Mitchell then came together, adding 219 runs off 186 balls for the fourth wicket. It was the second-highest partnership for New Zealand against India in ODIs for any wicket.

Mitchell scored a second consecutive hundred in the series, reaching 100 off 106 balls. He paced his innings well, while Phillips was in a hurry after reaching 50 off 53 balls.

Phillips scored the next 50 off only 30 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. Overall, he hit nine fours and three sixes before he was out caught in the 44th over.

Quick blows for India

New Zealand looked poised for an even bigger score at that point, but India bounced back with three quick blows and reduced the visitors to 286-6 within 13 deliveries.

Mitchell was out in the 45th over – he finished with 352 runs in the three-match series and was named player of the match as well as the series.

“To win here in India is special,” Mitchell said. “As a group, we focused on building partnerships. I love playing for my country and I have worked hard to be in this position. All those years in domestic cricket have helped me. It is always nice to contribute to the team.”

Michael Bracewell – injured while batting – scored 28 off 18, pushing the score past 300 and proving to be beyond India’s reach.

Kohli leads the chase

India lost Rohit Sharma cheaply – caught for 11 in the fourth over. Gill was bowled for 23 by Kyle Jamieson in the seventh over.

India was down to 68-3 and then 71-4 – Shreyas Iyer fell for three and Lokesh Rahul was caught for one.

Kohli then put on 88 runs for the fifth wicket with Nitish Reddy, who scored 53 off 57 balls. Reddy hit two fours and two sixes in his first ODI half-century, while Kohli scored 50 off 51 balls.

New Zealand broke through in the 28th over – Reddy fell to Kristian Clarke, who finished with 3-54 in nine overs. Zakary Foulkes claimed 3-77, also in nine overs.

Harshit Rana provided late fireworks, scoring his first half-century. He hit four sixes on his way to 52 off 43 balls and put on 99 off only 69 balls with Kohli with India staying in contention.

But Rana fell in the 44th over – a body blow to India’s hopes. Kohli accelerated as he started running out of partners, reaching yet another century off 91 balls.

Eventually, the superstar batter was dismissed by Clarke — caught near the boundary by Mitchell in the 46th over.

T20 series

The two sides will next play a five-match T20 series, starting Jan. 21 in Nagpur, as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

