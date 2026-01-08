Former Twins general manager Thad Levine joins Brewers as special adviser

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine has joined the Milwaukee Brewers organization as a special adviser.…

Levine spent eight seasons with the Twins and left at the end of the 2024 campaign. The Twins reached the playoffs in four of his eight seasons.

The 54-year-old joins a Brewers organization seeking its fourth consecutive NL Central title.

