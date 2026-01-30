Flames bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (27-21-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-26-6, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4…

San Jose Sharks (27-21-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-26-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the San Jose Sharks as losers of five straight games.

Calgary is 21-26-6 overall with a 7-6-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames serve 12.3 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

San Jose has gone 27-21-4 overall with an 8-7-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have conceded 179 goals while scoring 162 for a -17 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Sharks won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Sharks. Celebrini has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.