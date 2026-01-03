FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for NBA + NFL Week 18 Games Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As the NFC South and West divisions wrap up Saturday, lock in the latest FanDuel promo code offer by wagering $5 on one or both of those markets. If you win, the sportsbook will unlock a massive $250 bonus your way, one of the largest take-home offers on the market ahead of Bucs-Panthers and Seahawks-49ers.







A qualifying wager can be placed on any market of Panthers-Buccaneers and/or Seahawks-49ers Saturday including the spread, moneyline, game total, a player prop or a parlay. Once that wager settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with the bonus bets, which can be used over a period of seven (7) days.

FanDuel Promo Code Deal for NFL Week 18 Saturday Games

The FanDuel promo code offer stands out for two very important reasons; the cash entry is only $5 and the payout is an enormous $250 in bonus bets. Plus, with two of the most impactful games of the weekend kicking off Saturday, there is no excuse to miss this opportunity.

As Carolina heads to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, the Panthers rushing attack will probably be their focus. Behind Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, Carolina has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the second half of the season. Putting your first $5 on Dowdle to rush for something like 80+ yards may be a nice way to lock in the welcome offer.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, will have to continue to be efficient in the passing game. Carolina has improved defensively in this aspect, but it is clearly where Tampa Bay has an advantage over most teams in the league.

In the NFC West, the stakes aren’t just a playoff spot, it’s the number one overall seed along with the divisional crown. The winner of this match gets a bye in the first round and home field throughout the playoffs.

Seattle must find a way to throw off San Francisco’s efficient offense and get them into less-manageable down and distance. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey keep the 49ers on track in early downs, so if the Seahawks can find ways to make negative plays on defense while keeping up their big play ability on offense, we could see the NFC going through Seattle this winter.

Parlay Options and More for NFL Saturday with FanDuel

FanDuel enhances the Saturday slate with a ton of other betting options available right now. Log into your new account to claim the following deals:

Bussin’ With the Boys Parlay: Derrick Henry, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey and Jaxson Smith-Njigba each to score a touchdown (+1194)

Seahawks-49ers Parlay: Christian McCaffrey 50+ alt receiving yards, Seattle -1.5 alternate spread, Zach Charbonnet anytime touchdown scorer and Sam Darnold 200+ alternate passing yards (+743)

Panthers-Buccaneers Parlay: Bucky Irving anytime touchdown, Mike Evans 4+ receptions, Tetairoa McMillan 4+ receptions, Rico Dowdle anytime touchdown (+1071)

Directions on Securing New FanDuel Promo Code Offer Saturday

Locking up the latest FanDuel promo code offer is quick and efficient. Follow the instructions to see where you can upload your full name, age, home address along with geolocating your cell phone or home computer.

A $5 minimum cash deposit must also be made before you can place a qualifying bet. Do so using any secure banking option, but ApplePay or a debit card work the quickest.

To use the bonus bets you receive from FanDuel, select the amount you wish to use on a single wager in your betslip. You do not have to use the full $250 amount as a lump sum, so you can spread that bonus around to individual wagers. However, bonuses unused after seven (7) days will expire.