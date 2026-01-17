ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Earn $100 theScore Bet Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can score a sportsbook bonus with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer. The app has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment after terminating their agreement with ESPN.









Win your first $10 wager with the ESPN BET promo code to gain a $100 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, meaning -450 would qualify and -700 wouldn’t. We recommend finding the perfect alternative spread or total to have the best chance at winning the bonus.

ESPN will have an NBA doubleheader on Friday night, beginning with the Cavaliers vs. 76ers. The Sixers are 2.5-point favorites even though they lost this matchup just a few days ago. Then, the Rockets are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Timberwolves.

Register here to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

Using the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NBA Games

ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Overtime Protection, Daily Score, etc. Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Parlay Club and Rewards Program Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The other NBA games on Friday include the Pelicans vs. Pacers, Bulls vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Raptors and Wizards vs. Kings. After using the welcome offer, check out odds boosts for select markets. For example, the odds for Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard each have 20+ points, and 6+ rebounds have been increased to +325. There is also a profit boost pack that can be used toward your own parlays.

Try playing the Daily Score throughout January to have a chance at winning $5,000 in bonus bets every day. Opt-in and place a cash wager to earn an entry.

How to Sign Up with the ESPN BET Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to win a bonus for basketball, hockey, football and more sports over the weekend:

Click here to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Enter your email, birthdate, residential address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Specials for the NFL Playoffs

There are special markets for the NFL playoff games this weekend. The “NFL Playoffs: 4 of 5” has markets for touchdowns.

Any four of Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Woody Marks and Puka Nacua to score a touchdown (+400)

Any four of Josh Harvey, Courtland Sutton, James Cook, Zach Charbonnet and Jauan Jennings to score a touchdown (+700)

Any four of Rhamondre Stevenson, Dalton Schultz, Kyren Willians, D’Andre Swift and Davante Adams to score a touchdown (+900)

The divisional round includes the Bills vs. Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks, Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears. The Seahawks enter the weekend with the best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Register with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP above to win a $100 bonus on theScore Bet.

