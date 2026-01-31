Bayern Munich thwarted again as Hamburger SV grabs draw in ‘boring’ Bundesliga

Bayern Munich is on a winless streak of two games. Hamburger SV stunned the Bavarian powerhouse on Saturday by fighting…

Bayern Munich is on a winless streak of two games.

Hamburger SV stunned the Bavarian powerhouse on Saturday by fighting for a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga, one week after Bayern was dealt its first defeat of the season by Augsburg.

Hamburg needed luck as well as grit, with Bayern twice hitting the goal-frame and having two penalty appeals turned down in stoppage time.

“It was journalists who said the Bundesliga is boring. We never said the Bundesliga was easy,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said.

Hamburg started well before visiting Bayern began dominating. Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes denied Michael Olise, then Lennart Karl, who had an early goal ruled out after Harry Kane fouled the goalie.

Then Joshua Kimmich conceded a penalty for tripping Nicolai Remberg. Fábio Vieira sent the spot kick inside the left post in the 34th to send the home fans wild.

Bayern didn’t panic. Kimmich was unable to score from Serge Gnabry’s cross but the ball sat up for Kane to turn in just before halftime. It was the England star’s 22nd league goal of the season.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany — himself a former Hamburg player — sent Luis Díaz on for Karl after the break and it took only a minute for the Colombia forward to score after Olise played him in.

Hamburg defender Luka Vušković headed the response seven minutes later and there might have been more but Alphonso Davies raced back to make a goal-saving clearance in the 74th.

“It would have been a little more magical if we got the third goal,” Vušković said. The 18-year-old Croatian is on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham.

Hamburg, promoted to the Bundesliga last season after a seven-year absence, climbed to 13th in the 18-team division.

Coach can’t start soon enough

Eintracht Frankfurt’s winless run stretched to eight games across all competitions after a 3-1 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

It was the sixth game from seven this year that Frankfurt conceded three goals.

Spanish coach Albert Riera takes over on Monday and the size of his task is clear since Frankfurt fired Dino Toppmöller on Jan. 18 — fix that leaky defense after four straight defeats.

Brazilian defender Arthur scored the first goal in the 26th minute for Leverkusen — it was also the first across five afternoon games — by beating goalkeeper Kaua Santos at his near post after Álex Grimaldo set him up with his heel.

Malik Tillman made it 2-0 with a fine low strike inside the right post. That was the American forward’s third goal in two games including the midweek 3-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League.

Robin Koch pulled one back and Frankfurt was much improved after the break but Ellyes Skhiri was sent off with his second yellow card in the 70th.

Aleix Garcia got Leverkusen’s third on a counterattack in stoppage time.

Also, Mainz came from behind to win in Leipzig 2-1, Hoffenheim defeated Union Berlin 3-1, Augsburg enjoyed a 2-1 win over St. Pauli, and Werder Bremen scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw at home with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Debatable penalty calls

Referees are in the spotlight after debatable penalty decisions in several games.

Robert Schröder decided against awarding Frankfurt an early spot kick even after consulting replays that showed Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich striking Arnaud Kalimuendo’s leg.

Augsburg’s Marius Wolf conceded a spot kick for connecting with St. Pauli’s Manolis Saliakas after clearing the ball. Augsburg coach Manuel Baum was booked for his protests. There was no VAR intervention.

Leipzig’s David Raum was penalized for an apparent foul on Mainz’s Phillip Tietz before the interval, allowing Nadiem Amiri to equalize for 1-1. Tietz later set up Silas for the winner.

Union Berlin’s Leopold Querfeld was penalized for a foul on Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani while clearing the ball. Andrej Kramarić scored the resultant spot kick and got another goal three minutes later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.