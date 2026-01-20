DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Spurs-Rockets, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can sign up and use this DraftKings promo code offer to redeem bonus bets for any NBA game Tuesday night, or get a head start on the NFL Championship games this weekend. This welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on any sport and market and, if that bet wins, you will instantly receive 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 each.







Those who are able to successfully claim this $300 bonus by winning their first wager on the app will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

This extended betting window means that you will still have the bonus funds available for the AFC and NFC Championship games Sunday between the Patriots-Broncos and Rams-Seahawks, along with the NBA, NCAAB, NHL and other games taking place during the week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 Welcome Bonus

All it takes is a winning wager in order to claim this $300 bonus on DraftKings. Simply sign up with a new account and place a $5 wager on the NBA tonight, and win that initial wager in order to take home this bonus.

As mentioned earlier, the minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, meaning -450 would qualify while -550 would not. Any sport and market is available, however, giving users plenty of opportunity to dig through the markets and try to find a winning wager.

Once you are signed up and have claimed this welcome offer, take an early look at the two NFL playoff games on Sunday. DraftKings has already posted multiple promotions for the games, including an NFL playoffs boost pack that provides one (1) all purpose profit boost that can be used on a straight wager and one (1) SGP(x) boost for the games.

Early NFL Playoffs Betting Preview via DraftKings

With games as important as the two games to advance to the Super Bowl, DraftKings is quick to release odds. So, even though there are still days before the games are played, we still already have lines for the games:

New England Patriots (-5.5) vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) 6:30 p.m. ET

It might seem weird to see the Broncos as such heavy favorites, but they were dealt a huge blow in the quick aftermath of their victory over the Bills in finding out that QB Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle and will be out for the remainder of the playoffs. That leaves Jared Stidham starting in his place.

On the other side of the bracket, we have part three of the NFC West rivalry between the Rams and Seahawks with Seattle as slight, home favorites.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up & Claim Bonus

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer today. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.