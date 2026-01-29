DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, UFC 325, Super Bowl

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and secure a $200 bonus. Start betting on the NBA, UFC 325, Super Bowl or any other market. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for sports fans with this promo. Lock in this sign-up bonus along with other in-app offers this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses NBA Mystery Thursday Offer, PGA Tour Top Finish 20% Boost, CBB Parlay Profit Boost, Any Sport Profit Boost, NHL Stepped Up Parlay, King of the End Zone $4M Jackpot, Super Bowl 30% Profit Boost, Australian Open Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers 21+, Min Odds of -500 Bonus Last Verified On January 29, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game this week. All it takes is a winning wager to unlock the $300 bonus.

New users who pick a winner on this first bet will receive 12 $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Follow these simple steps to sign up and get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5.

Bet $5 on the NBA or any other game. Get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Use these 12 $25 bonus bets to make picks on any game this week.

Thursday Night NBA Matchups

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available on Thursday’s NBA matchups. Take a quick look at a few of the pre-built same game parlays available in the app:

Scoring Spree: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Michael Porter Jr, Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray each to score 25+ points (+2640)

Walking Buckets: Jalen Johnson, Alperen Sengun, Julius Randle, Dillon Brooks, Norman Powell and Brandon Miller each to score 20+ points (+1740)

Outside the Arc: Tyrese Maxey, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Nicheil Alexander-Walker each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1433)

Double Trouble: Cade Cunningham, Joel Embiid, Jalen Duren, Domantas Sabonis and Bobby Portis each to record a double-double (+1414)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.