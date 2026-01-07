DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Miami-Ole Miss CFP

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to win bonus bets for NBA action on Wednesday night. Click here to create an account and place your opening wager.









Win your first $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer to collect a $300 bonus. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are at -500, so any market around -400 will qualify. Find the best alternative spread or prop to have the best chance at a win.

There’s an NBA doubleheader set for ESPN on Wednesday night. First, the Nuggets are 9.5-point underdogs on the road without Nikola Jokic. They’re facing Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, who are on a four-game winning streak. Then, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are 7.5-point favorites at home against the Lakers.

Sign up here to claim the best DraftKings promo code offer and win a $300 bonus.

Bet NBA Games with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses Shaq Boost Pack, College Basketball Profit Boost, College Football Playoff Profit Boosts, NFL Touchdown Parlay Boost, NHL SGP Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a Shaq Pack available every Wednesday on DraftKings. Use one profit boost for a double-double parlay and another boost for a same-game parlay. Go to the player combos tab to find odds for each player to record a double-double.

Additional games on Wednesday include the Raptors vs. Hornets, Bulls vs. Pistons, Wizards vs. 76ers, Pelicans vs. Hawks, Magic vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Knicks, Suns vs. Grizzlies, Jazz vs. Thunder, Bucks vs. Warriors and Rockets vs. Trail Blazers.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide for New Users

Start betting on basketball after taking these steps to win a bonus. This is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Click here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your name, email, birthdate and residential address. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet (min odds of -500).

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. It will be awarded as separate $25 bonus bets, so it can be used for several games throughout the week. We’ve discussed some NBA and college basketball matchups, but you can also use this bonus for the College Football Playoff and NFL playoffs.

Use Bonus for Top College Basketball Matchups

Apply your bonus to some of the best college basketball games on Wednesday, such as Missouri vs. Kentucky. There is a special profit boost on DraftKings for this SEC matchup. And a college basketball profit boost can be used for any 4+ leg parlay. We also have No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss and No. 24 SMU vs. Clemson.

Follow the links above to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Win your opening $5 wager to redeem a $300 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.