DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Miami-Indiana CFP Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All eyes are on the College Football National Championship tonight, and you can use this DraftKings promo code offer to redeem bonus bets for the game tonight. This welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on either one Miami vs. Indiana tonight. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece here .







The nice part about this welcome offer is that if you are able to successful win your first wager to claim the $300 bonus, you will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

This extended betting window means that you will still have the bonus funds available for the AFC and NFC Championship games Sunday between the Patriots-Broncos and Rams-Seahawks, along with NBA game of your choosing during the week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NCAAF Championship Bonus

Somebody will be getting crowned a champion tonight between Miami and Indiana, and you could also be crowned a winner of $300 in bonus bets by taking advantage of tis DraftKings welcome offer. Remember, place your first wager on the app for $5 and redeem the $300 bonus if that initial bet settles as a win.

The minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, meaning -450 would qualify while -550 would not. Any sport and market is available, however, giving users plenty of opportunity to dig through the markets and try to find a winning wager.

One popular option is to try and find heavy moneyline favorites and count on teams not being upset. If that strategy appeals to you, you are in luck as you could wager on Indiana moneyline at -325 odds and take him this bonus if they end up winning as 8.5-point favorites tonight.

Two NCAAF Championship Betting Promos on DraftKings

Indiana has had a magical run this season, and they are one victory away from stamping their name in history as a National Champion. Miami stands in their way, the same Miami team that took down the betting favorite to win the Championship when the playoff field was set in Ohio State.

It should be a great game, and DraftKings is providing multiple ways of getting in on the action with two different betting promotions for the game tonight:

Championship Profit Boost: Enjoy a profit boost to your favorite wager in Miami vs. Indiana tonight!

Enjoy a profit boost to your favorite wager in Miami vs. Indiana tonight! CFP SGP Profit Boost: You can also boost a 3+ leg same-game parlay for the game tonight by opting into this promotion on DraftKings.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Redeem Welcome Offer

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer today. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.