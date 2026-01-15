DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Magic-Grizzlies, NBA Games (Jan. 15)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tip off the NBA Thursday night with a $200 bonus from the latest DraftKings promo code offer. This exciting deal is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 this evening. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece.







Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose. This extended betting window allows a bettor to use those bonuses on other NBA or college basketball markets, or the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for January 15, 2026

The Draftkings promo code offer is designed to appeal to a variety of different bettors. Players new to betting, or experienced users, who are new to the sportsbook can all benefit from the massive $200 bonus available Thursday.

Bettors who lock in the bonus early have the benefit of getting those bets in time to wager on the later matchups this evening. Some of those games include Celtics-Heat, Bucks-Spurs or the massive western conference showdown between the Thunder and the Rockets.

Oklahoma City comes into this game having the best record in the NBA. Houston, with star Kevin Durant leading the way, is currently in the 6th seed in the conference standings.

So, if a bettor wagered $5 on the Thunders’ moneyline, for instance, and Oklahoma City won the game, that user would immediately activate the $200 bonus. Those bets can then be used on games later tonight, like Hornets-Lakers or Knicks-Warriors.

Eligible wagers can also be made on college basketball, as well. The game of the night has the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the Washington State Cougars in Pullman.

DraftKings In-App Specials for NBA, College Basketball Thursday

After logging into their new DraftKings account, users will find a variety of different incentives available throughout Thursday night. These offers are designed to enhance potential payouts and keep bettors in the action all evening:

NBA Boost: Fans can get a profit boost to a separate NBA wager Thursday

CBB Profit Boost: Bettors Enhance the odds of a Gonzaga-Washington

All Sports Parlay Boost: The sportsbook will enhance a parlay for any NBA or college basketball wager this evening

NFL Playoff Profit Boost Pack: Football fans can get ready for this weekend’s action with a pack of bet enhancements

Directions to Securing New DraftKings Promo Code Offer Thursday

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer Thursday. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.