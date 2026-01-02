DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 18 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the latest DraftKings promo code to sign up for a new account, you can redeem a $200 bonus offer by betting on the NBA or any bowl games taking place today. Bet just $5 on any of today’s games and get your bonuses if your bet settles as a win. Click here to sign up.





After signing up, it is important that you bet $5 on a market that has odds of -500 or longer. Between today’s NBA and college football games, you will have plenty of choices. You could also look forward to this weekend’s NFL games to find a betting market you think will settle as a win.

We have 10 NBA games to consider tonight, with matchups like Hawks-Knicks, Nuggets-Cavaliers and Thunder-Warriors headlining the slate.

After the College Football Playoff quarterfinal games this week, we have four bowl games today with Rice-Texas State, Navy-Cincinnati, Arizona-SMU and Wake Forest-Mississippi.

If none of these games are appealing to you, three NFL games with huge playoff consequences this weekend are Panthers-Buccaneers, Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers.

Take a look at a wide range of betting options to maximize your chance at the $200 in bonuses. You can also look into the DraftKings Pick6 offer if you are not in a legal sports betting state, which gives new users $50 in bonuses:





DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses NBA Mystery Friday, Daily Drop, NHL Boost Pack, CBB Profit Boost, NFL Saturday SGP Boost, NFL TD Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On Jan. 2, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

After you sign up, you will have to find a betting option that you are confident in settling as a win. Let’s go through some examples:

Knicks moneyline (-310)

Trae Young 15+ points (-418)

Jalen Brunson 2+ threes (-411)

Cavaliers -4.5 alternate spread (-458)

Thunder moneyline (-380)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25+ points (-427)

Navy moneyline (-298)

Mississippi State +6.5 alternate spread (-411)

Arizona +9.5 alternate spread (-428)

Place your $5 bet on any of these markets. Then, you will just have to wait for it to settle to see if you end up winning the $200 in bonus bets.

Friday In-App Promos

Make sure you take a look at the in-app promos that are available for today, too:

NBA Mystery Friday: Get a bonus bet, SGP(x) boost or an all-purpose profit boost for today’s NBA games

Get a bonus bet, SGP(x) boost or an all-purpose profit boost for today’s NBA games Daily Drop: Get a 20% profit boost for any sport

Get a 20% profit boost for any sport NHL 30% Boost Pack: Get a SGP and live boost for the Winter Classic

Get a SGP and live boost for the Winter Classic CBB Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost for a college basketball SGP or SGPx

Get a 30% profit boost for a college basketball SGP or SGPx NFL Saturday SGP(x) Boost: Get a 30% profit boost for a 3+ leg SGP(x) on Saturday’s NFL games

Get a 30% profit boost for a 3+ leg SGP(x) on Saturday’s NFL games NFL Touchdown Boost: Get a 30% profit boost for a 3+ leg touchdown parlay or SGP(x) for this weekend’s NFL games

DraftKings Promo Code: How To Sign Up

When you click here , you will have to go through the registration process to redeem your offer. Enter basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to create your account.

From there, you will have to make an initial deposit to cover your first bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment options. Then, just place your $5 bet and wait for it to settle.

If you win the $200 in bonus bets, use them within seven days before they expire.